However, maybe don't wear it while skating

Renowned Japanese watch manufacturer Seiko has once again demonstrated its commitment to innovation and collaboration by teaming up with talented Japanese skateboarder, Yuto Horigome. Result? A limited-edition watch that seamlessly blends style, functionality and the rebellious spirit of skate culture.

In the world of watches, Seiko has consistently set the bar high, and its collaboration with Yuto Horigome is no exception. The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition is a testament to the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and pushing boundaries.

Yuto Horigome stands as a skateboarding legend, achieving a historic feat as the inaugural Olympic gold medalist in this dynamic sport. The year 2020 marked a watershed moment, as skateboarding made its way into the Olympic spotlight by joining the roster of events at the prestigious 2020 Summer Olympics held in Tokyo, Japan.

Seiko 5 Features

The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition boasts a powerhouse of specifications that define its extraordinary performance. At the core of this watch is the 4R34 caliber, which represents the beating heart that seamlessly connects automatic and manual winding, creating a harmonious blend of horological tradition and modern innovation.

Ensuring the uninterrupted flow of time, the watch has an impressive power reserve of approximately 41 hours, a testament to its reliability even in moments of calm. The precision and attention to detail that characterize Seiko’s craftsmanship is exemplified by the 24-jewel movement, which mirrors the intricate mechanics that drive this extraordinary timekeeping device.

In addition to its role as a timekeeper, the Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition goes further with additional functionalities tailored for the modern, on-the-go individual. It features a 24-hour hand for dual time display, providing practical utility for globetrotters, and includes a stop seconds hand function, emphasizing its commitment to meeting the wearer’s dynamic lifestyle needs. gives.

In short, these specifications collectively contribute to the watch’s identity as a precision instrument that seamlessly integrates tradition and contemporary functionality, making it a remarkable companion for the discerning enthusiast.

Take a closer look at the design

In addition to its sleek black-coated exterior, this watch features an attractive split-color bezel insert that showcases a harmonious blend of navy blue and purple, adorned with the 24-hour scale of the iconic GMT series. Inspired by the vibrant colors of a Downtown Tokyo sunset, the dynamic colors of the bezel add a touch of urban sophistication to this limited-edition masterpiece.

The Seiko 5 Sports Yuto Horigome Limited Edition features a robust design with attention to detail on every element. The case and band, carefully crafted from stainless steel with hardened coating, not only offer durability but also exude a strong charm. The dimensions, consisting of a thickness of 13.6 mm, a diameter of 42.5 mm and a lug-to-lug length of 46 mm, strike a harmonious balance between an impressive appearance and comfortable wear.

Moving on to the crystal, the watch features a Hardlex crystal with lens, ensuring exceptional clarity and durability, ready to withstand the dynamic urban lifestyle. The hands and indexes are coated with LumiBrite, providing visibility even in low light conditions.

The clasp and water resistance aspects are designed for both security and convenience. The three-fold clasp with push-button release ensures a secure fit, while the 10-bar water resistance opens the door to a variety of adventures from urban exploration to spontaneous diving.

emphasis on special

Equipped with unique features, the watch proudly bears the limited edition mark on the case back, emphasizing the sense of exclusivity and rarity. Each piece is identified by a unique serial number engraved on the case back, rendering each watch a one-of-a-kind. The inclusion of the rotating bezel with 24-hour display adds both aesthetic appeal and functional value, while the transparent and screw case reveals the intricate details of the movement.

In the world of horology, the Seiko 5 Sports Ueto Horigome Limited Edition stands as an icon of collaboration, seamlessly combining Japanese precision with the rebellious energy of skate culture. It is more than a watch; It’s a statement, a testament to the enduring spirit of innovation that both Seiko and Yuto Horigome embody.

Source: www.themanual.com