How youth are revolutionizing media with artificial intelligence

Generation-Z isn’t just passively watching the rise of generative AI. They are playing an active role in shaping it. “I’m not really an open book,” justin ginThe 17-year-old chief executive of the wildly popular poybo media, is transmitted at the beginning of our conversation. It’s an afternoon in late October, and he’s relaxing in a plain ecru chair on the top floor of his headquarters in West Vancouver – his bedroom. In pajamas, Nikes and a gray T-shirt with a bear outline, he looks like a high school senior on his way home.

Justin Jin, CEO of Poybo Media Courtesy of Kiana Bagherpur

But this seems appropriate. Reversing the top-down model employed by traditional media giants, Jin’s mission is to harness Gen-Z’s knowledge of poybo media to create content that resonates with young consumers: Videos that go viral, gain views , and make people stop, think. Smile. “We try to do things that feel more organic,” he says.

Poybo Media: Redefining Digital Content for Gen-Z

That digital mindset comes naturally. Poybo originated in 2020 with Jin and his YouTube channel: 50mMidas. His first moment in the public eye was an accusation of Minecraft cheating, on the Reddit and Discord forums. This led to the first few customers. Then, his “Dizz Nuts” joke on a streamer turned into a popular video. When he got his first hundred-dollar check from YouTube, “the idea of ​​building a business around amateur content came to mind,” Jin explains, noting that this was the start-up capital. 50mmidas media, which will be converted to poybo media. They saw potential in hilarious videos, passionate communities, influence and, of course, money.

He started looking for people, all of whom were young, to create more social media pages. Jin took the reins as CEO, despite previously not being paid much. “We didn’t get many views for the first few months because we didn’t know what we were doing, but then we got millions of views on a single YouTube short,” he said. “This started working” Jin’s quiet social accounts started growing rapidly and views reached millions. He further added, “Then we tried to focus on quality and a little branding so that we could maintain viewership.” Poybo Media’s web-native strategy has since been increasing market share in the digital media industry. Jin says he just hit 6 billion views and that number is rising rapidly.

They have refined instant viral publishing into an art. Poybo’s team detects videos before they become hits and uploads them to their Instagram page at lightning speed. The clips are usually taken from TikTok, Twitter, Reddit, and other social media platforms. With their ideals becoming popular throughout Western teen culture, the impact of poybo media memes stems from the jolt of recognition we all get when someone shares a spot-on description of something – or someone – Which we have stopped analyzing.

In 2024, Jin plans to use artificial intelligence Content production saves both time and money. For them, Adobe’s Generative Fill feature can boost long-form videos in real life, while ChatGPT will generate new content ideas.

“AI is exciting. We’re in a really magical moment in media right now, where for the first time in half a century, things are really being re-imagined from a content perspective,” says Jin. “Media is becoming more and more democratized.” .

He’s not alone: ​​“Generally I see AI not as a tool to directly reduce operating costs, but to be more effective in marketing,” claims Bhavin Swadas, who runs an online marketing company that provides coupon codes. Co-founded the platform CouponSaturn. And promotional offers with AI.

Jin is able to monetize traffic by attracting the young audiences that advertisers want. Instead of selling those eyeballs at throwaway prices programmatically, he sells brand partnerships directly. According to The International Business Times, the company could be worth millions and could even be profitable – justifiably so, given its low operating costs and young team.

Who has big plans. He plans to go to college in the United States to study media business and find people to help him build Poybo Media into a giant company. He added, “We want to be a one-stop shop for entertainment and information for youth.”