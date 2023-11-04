Teens need to know real life skills besides money management if they are to have any chance of surviving in the real world.

What is more important is to nurture inquisitive, independent minds, encouraging young people to think for themselves and dare to take risks, which in turn will build resilience.

Young people naturally challenge stereotypes and should be encouraged to do so; They tell us that they want to be taught how to learn, not just what to learn.

There is a lot of discussion about how prepared our teens need to be for life in the real world. And there’s no question that it’s important to prepare them for independence while they still have the safety net of home, parents, and teachers who can guide and correct them as needed.

To address these concerns Methodist Girls High School, (MGHS) Yaba, 78/83 organized an informal counseling session on the topic ‘Unstoppable’ with current student of the school celebrating 40 years since leaving the school . : Preparing young girls for the real world.’

Alumni of the school who have become successful in their various fields shared real life experiences and tips with the students on how they can face the real life situation after school.

Folake Erukera, alumnus and RCCG Junior Church Assistant National Coordinator and National Teen Coordinator, shared with the students ways they can become unstoppable.

Ways Irucera mentioned include having good self-esteem, believing you are unique as an individual, staying focused and not getting distracted, being approachable, having a positive attitude, paying attention to mental health and self-care. , believing in yourself, learning and getting involved. to help others.

Aderonke Onadeko, also an alumnus, is a businesswoman and a serial entrepreneur with over 33 years of experience.

During Onadeko’s session with the students, he shared real-life experiences with the students, and stressed that they should adopt the virtue of discipline, which he said was the foundation of success.

He told students to do five things to be successful in life, which include being disciplined, delaying gratification, having the right kind of friends, having good habits and adopting family values.

Ibiosola Ogundairo, chairman of MGHS 78/83 set, said, “Many of us at this age may not have had this kind of opportunity where people came to talk to us, but there were people who spoke to us just a few The words moved us.” And it stuck with some of us.

“When we were young, we didn’t have people organizing such seminars and calling us together, but there were one or two elders who would say something to help us become a better person. And that’s what helped some people become who they are through school.”

Ogundairo said now is an era when students can be called together and have people talk to them and have motivational speakers to share real life issues with them.

“We felt there was no better way to celebrate our 40th anniversary than to inspire girls with people we know they are passionate about and then grow into responsible women,” she said. We can all be proud of.”

He said he really hopes this gesture impacts students the way he wants it to, adding that he is confident a large number of students will have learned something, especially from the speaker. Who shared true life stories.

“We hope those stories will have an impact on these girls and help them make their own decisions. We learn that decisions create your life and who you will become. This will help them take decisions that will affect their lives in the future.

“What we did today is like an informal mentoring session because they heard about people who have been successful and I’m sure they felt guided,” he said.

Cash prizes were awarded to the best graduating JSS and SSS students in the 2022/23 session.

Source: businessday.ng