How You Can Increase Your 401(k) Plan Retirement Balance in Three Easy Steps

(Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images) getty images

The funny thing about retirement math is that the numbers rarely lie. The more money you save, the better off you will be.

When it comes to 401(k)s, millions of Americans find plenty of reasons not to save. Since 401(k)s are voluntary savings plans, you have to make deliberate contributions. For most workers, the days of guaranteed pension contributions and benefits are long gone. To implement a 401(k)-style plan, you have to leave the money to compound for decades.

I don’t think it’s any revelation that many retirement savers use their 401(k) for short-term expenses and debt, according to the Employee Benefit Research Institute (EBRI). They also have a tendency to get into debt and rack up credit card bills.

In recent research, EBRI found that “households that have increased spending and lack the income and cash reserves to support spending volatility are more likely to see increases in their credit card debt or their 401(k). There is a possibility of taking loan from the scheme.”

“As expected, this research found that a lack of income and cash reserves to support increased spending is more likely to result in higher credit card debt,” said Craig Copeland, director of EBRI’s Wealth Benefits Research. “Interestingly, what impact household credit card debt has on a family’s retirement security, as higher credit card use is associated with lower 401(k) plan contributions and account balances, even “Even controlling for tenure and income.”

Of course, there will be times when you need to buy a new washer/dryer, spend more money than anticipated for out-of-pocket health care or other emergency expenses. been there done that. Yet only 30% of Americans have emergency savings accounts, according to Bankrate. This leads me to some ways to save:

1) Set up a short-term savings fund. This should be one of the three “bags” for savings, the other two being “medium term” (non-payroll taxes, down payment, pending college) and “long term” for retirement. Find the highest rates on a money-market fund and contribute to it each month, ideally to cover at least three months of expenses. You can cover emergency expenses like equipment and vehicle repairs with this fund.

2) Set up your 401(k) for regular, automatic contributions. Almost every company provides this auto-save feature. The best plans automatically increase your contributions when you get a salary increase. out of sight out of mind.

3) Don’t touch your 401(k) account until you retire. You must pay a 10% penalty on retirement plan withdrawals before age 59 1/2 Plus federal income tax. Do you want to hand over all that money to Uncle Sam? This is the best reason to have an emergency savings account.

As always, you can’t save if you don’t manage your spending. Make sure your mantra every month is “pay yourself first,” which means saving money in your emergency and retirement accounts. This may be hard to do, but it’s worth the effort as you get older.