How XRP Price Could Rise to $1.5: Crypto Analyst Explains Key Factors

Crypto analyst Aggregate has published A new short-term price prediction for XRP, indicating potential upside if the price overcomes a key technical barrier. Aggregate’s analysis looks at the 12-hour chart of the XRP/USD trading pair, where a trend channel breakout could trigger a short-term buy signal.

XRP Price Breakout Imminent?

According to the crypto analyst, the price has been moving within a descending channel (DC) recently. Now, XRP is at a turning point that could have a significant impact on its price. Aggregate has identified the formation as “DC B”, a bearish pattern where the asset has formed lower highs and lower lows.

The main focus of Aggregate’s analysis is XRP’s interaction with this pattern. Since the beginning of the chart pattern, the price has twice touched the upper trend line, which acts as resistance, and twice touched the lower trend line, which acts as support.

Currently, the XRP price is about to retest the upper line of the trend channel for the third time. Should it succeed in breaking out of the downtrend channel, it would be an extremely bullish signal. From mid-July to late October, the price was already in a descending channel, which Aggregate refers to as “DC A” in charts.

After XRP broke out of the downward channel A, the price increased by more than 50%. If history repeats itself, something similar could happen again. Aggregate explained, “XRP seems to be mirroring its previous price action within a descending channel (DC). Look at the chart below to see how price is attempting to break out of DC B. The next challenge for XRP is to overcome the descending channel B to reach Fibonacci 0.5.

What will happen next?

If the breakout is successful, the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.7529 will be the next major resistance in Aggregate’s charts. A breakout above this level could signal the beginning of a trend reversal that could take the price to the $1.30 to $1.50 range.

“Crossing the 0.5 Fibonacci level indicates upward momentum, indicating a change from a downtrend to a potential uptrend, which instills confidence. […] Pay close attention: Fibonacci 0.5 at the price target of 0.7529c could be the gateway to a potential move towards 1.3-1.5$,” Aggreg explains, suggesting that such a move would be an important indicator for traders.

Finally, Aggregate advises investors to keep a close eye on trading volume and overall market sentiment, as these factors will play a key role in the asset’s ability to reach and exceed these critical levels.

At press time, XRP was trading at $0.63959.

Featured image from Shutterstock, chart from tradingview.com

source: www.newsbtc.com