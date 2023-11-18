Image Source: Getty Images

With rising geopolitical tensions abroad and record-high interest rates at home, a stock market decline is looking more likely for some. In fact, even industry veterans like Jeremy Grantham are warning investors that a catastrophe could be looming.

Personally, I disagree that the stock market is headed for Armageddon. Although there are some worrying factors to watch, history has proven that the stock market is much more resilient than most people expect. Having said that, I could be wrong. That’s why I’ve always found it wise to hope for the best and always prepare for the worst.

With that in mind, let’s explore some strategies to deal with potential future turmoil in the stock market next year.

make some dry powder

Despite not generating the best returns, holding cash can be a great move to weather market headwinds. Even when it comes to rising inflation, cash still outperforms other asset classes in the short term. But, most importantly, it offers flexibility.

Let’s say a crash occurs, and an investor’s portfolio falls by 40%! Provided that the portfolio includes high-quality enterprises, these investments will eventually recover before achieving new heights. However, this process may take several years. And one of the worst situations an investor can find themselves in is being forced to sell stocks at terrible prices to pay the bills.

The best way to avoid such a situation is to create an emergency fund. This cash buffer exists to supply funds to cover the cost of living if the regular income flow is interrupted. And if recessionary predictions of economic collapse come true, the need could be much greater, as many people are likely to lose their jobs.

This cash buffer also serves as a source of capital once the dust has settled. There will be plenty of stock trading at discounted prices. And investors who have the money to capitalize on these opportunities can reap great returns over the long term.

Look at the business, not the stock

It’s hard to see a huge jump in a company’s value. And it may be tempting to sell shares immediately to avoid further losses. However, in many cases, this is a classic newbie mistake.

In the short term, stock prices are driven by mood and momentum. And pessimism often prevails during stock market declines. As such, even if a stock drops 30%, 50%, or 70%, it may be far wiser to start buying rather than selling.

Volatility is the price every investor has to pay, especially when looking for high-growth investments. But share price fluctuations can be a huge distraction from what ultimately matters – the business. A company may suffer from short-term disruptions. But if the long-term strategy remains intact, the volatility caused by the crash may have created wonderful long-term buying opportunities.

In short, the best way to prepare for a crash is to hoard cash and be eager to meet the bargains made by other nervous investors.

