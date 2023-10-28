Image Source: Getty Images

There are lots of ways to earn a second income. However, for me, the best path is to invest in stocks and shares. So, why is this so?

Some people opt for part-time jobs or side hustles, while others venture into property or explore the gig economy. But these may take time, or may not be as beneficial financially.

Investing in stocks and shares really allows me to earn a passive second income, and it can be very beneficial financially.

Here’s how it’s done.

5 steps to get started

For those of us who are new to investing, it can be challenging or difficult to get started. So, here are five steps I can use to move forward on my path. They may seem obvious, but that’s the way it is.

Set Financial Goals: I’d start by defining clear financial objectives, such as saving for a house or retirement, to guide my investing strategy. Create a budget: I will assess my current financial situation and create a budget that allocates a portion of my income to investments. Educate Yourself: I will research and learn about different investment options – such as stocks, bonds, and mutual funds – so I can make informed choices. Open an Investment Account: I would choose a reputable brokerage, open an investment account, and fund it with money allocated for investing. Diversify my portfolio: To manage risk I will spread my investments across different assets, and monitor and adjust my portfolio as needed.

creating a portfolio

Starting with £10,000 puts me in a great position to start my investment journey. This is a solid financial foundation, but I can really nurture my portfolio by adopting a consistent savings plan. Regular contributions to this can make a significant difference in the long run.

By committing to this approach, I can adapt my portfolio to accommodate changes in my life, such as saving for a home, education, or retirement. It’s not just about where I start, it’s about how I keep moving forward, as well as stay on track with my financial objectives.

Depending on my financial situation, I can contribute anything from £10 to £1,000 per month. It’s all about what I can afford and what I’m trying to achieve. If I’m using a Stocks and Shares ISA to make the most of the tax benefits, I should understand that £20,000 per year is my maximum contribution limit.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

magical ingredients

If I invest poorly, or constantly withdraw money from my investments for near-term needs, I will not be able to make money. In fact, I could have lost it. Instead, I need to focus on these magical ingredients.

Invest wisely: I will need to make the right investment decisions, and thankfully it is easier than ever with the democratization of resources. The Motley Fool,

Combination: It is important to combine my returns. This is the process of reinvesting those returns year after year, allowing my portfolio to earn interest on my investments. This produces exponential growth.

Time: This is an important factor. I’m not going to realize my second income goal overnight. In fact, if I achieved an annual rate of return of 10% and contributed £500 per month with 5% growth annually it would take 25 years for my annual return to reach over £100k.

Created on thecalculatorsite.com – Growth assuming 10% annual return

