Investors can sometimes find themselves lucky enough to have a large sum of cash in the bank, such as £10,000. This may arise from unexpected windfall gains from persistent savings or inheritance. It may be tempting to do a little shopping for retail therapy. But for those willing to be patient and take a little risk, this capital can be rolled over into a seven-figure Stocks and Shares ISA. This way.

wealth creation

Achieving 100x returns is not easy. Investing in a promising penny stock that turns out to be successful can produce such returns in a relatively short period of time. But such success is very rare, and investors will eventually see their assets disappear.

However, the level of risk that an investor has to take for such returns can be reduced significantly by simply increasing the time frame. Why? Because by investing for the long term, investors are not limited to just small-cap and penny stocks to achieve their goal of becoming a millionaire.

If I want to reach this limit within a decade, my portfolio will need to generate an average annual return of 47%. Needless to say, it seems impossible to achieve more than double the performance of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Nor does doing this over 20 years yield an annual profit of 23.5%.

But if extended to 35 years, the return requirement comes down to only 13.5%. he is still ahead FTSE 100The average is 8%. But through judicious stock selection, it is not unrealistic to generate these market-beating returns.

Selecting the winning companies

Achieving market-beating returns can be quite a challenging process. Not only academically but also emotionally when it comes to analysis and research. Building a custom portfolio of individual stocks can be quite a volatile experience compared to index investing. And standing firmly behind a well-researched investment thesis can be difficult when things are moving in the wrong direction.

But what exactly makes a winning investment in the stock market? There are several important characteristics and factors to consider when deciding which stock to buy. But one way I like to quickly narrow down the list is to use return on invested capital (ROIC).

The metric measures how much money a company makes for every £1 it invests. And while it’s not flawless, it’s arguably the best way to measure how much value a company is generating for shareholders.

ROIC of 10% is pretty average. But I am looking for above average returns. Therefore any firm able to increase production by more than 20% is worth further investigation. This is especially true if they are trading at seemingly cheap valuations based on multiples like price-to-earnings (P/E), or price-to-sales (P/S) ratios.

The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

