How would I aim for £300 monthly passive income from investing in dividend shares

Image Source: Getty Images

Buying dividend paying stocks is a simple but sometimes highly effective way to generate passive income.

Doing this allows me to implement a plan for my financial circumstances. By choosing how much to invest and then finding the right type of shares to buy, hopefully I can make money without having to work for it.

As an example, imagine I wanted to earn an average of £300 in passive income every month. Here’s how I’ll try to achieve that goal.

I am saving as per my capacity

I would set up a share-dealing account, or Stocks and Shares ISA, then try to pay into it on a regular basis.

Just have to make an approach informal Contributed when I had extra cash. But take December for example. There is often less extra cash lying around this time of year!

By setting a regular savings goal, hopefully I can bring some discipline to my fund building as well as stick to an approach that works for my own financial circumstances.

Finding Shares to Buy

My next step will be to identify stocks that may have the potential to meet my investment objectives.

Not all shares pay dividends. If a business doesn’t generate enough free cash flow, it may cut or eliminate shareholder payments.

So I will look for businesses that I think have some strong competitive advantages in a large, sustainable market. This can help them generate cash that can be used to pay dividends – and earn me passive income!

Portfolio and Pricing

But even the most promising businesses can disappoint, so I’d spread my portfolio across a variety of stocks.

i love its juicy dividends British American Tobacco, For example. But the popularity of cigarettes is declining and this could hurt the company’s cash flow generation capability. This much lucky Strike Maker is just one of the income stocks in my portfolio.

I would also focus on not paying more than I thought a stock was worth, thereby maintaining a margin of safety. If I pay more for the shares I may suffer a greater loss in capital than in dividends. This is the opposite of what I want to achieve!

keeping the goal in mind

How much I earn will depend on how much I have invested and what my average dividend yield is. This is the annual dividend I earn from a share expressed as a percentage of its purchase price.

I could try to speed things up by reinvesting my dividends first (known as compounding) instead of using them as passive income.

For example, if I invest £100 per week at an average yield of 7%, I can expect to earn an income of £300 per month in less than eight years. At that point (or really any point along the way) I can stop adding the dividends and instead take them out as passive income.

The post How Do I Aim for £300 Monthly Passive Income from Investing in Dividend Shares appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

Si Ruan holds positions in British American Tobacco PLC. The Motley Fool UK recommends British American Tobacco PLC. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations made in our subscription services such as Shares. Mentor, Hidden Winner and Prof. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com