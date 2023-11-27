How wireless innovations will foster a green future

In today’s world, wireless communication has become seamlessly integrated into our daily lives, enhancing every aspect of our existence from work to leisure. Given its widespread impact, it is vital that we guide the trajectory of wireless progress toward sustainable technologies. By doing so, we can ensure that future wireless innovations will not only meet our social needs and drive economic growth, but also reduce their environmental impact.

Key 5G Enabling Technologies

The emergence of 5G in recent years has led to significant progress toward creating a more sustainable world, contributing to our ongoing efforts in a variety of ways. 5G brings several enabling technologies:

Fixed wireless access (FWA), powered by 5G mmWave, expands broadband access to underserved communities, bringing internet and essential services to more people. It plays an essential role in closing the digital divide to improve social and economic equality.

5G non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) complement terrestrial cellular networks, providing wireless connectivity in remote areas that lack traditional infrastructure (for example, in remote rural areas). Having access helps bring new health care, education, and economic opportunities to these areas.

5G Internet of Things (IoT) provides ubiquitous connectivity for a wide range of devices and services, from smart cities and homes to industrial automation and precision agriculture. This can improve efficiency, reduce waste and save energy.

Ability to reduce excess emissions

Looking at environmental sustainability, the information and communications technology (ICT) industry directly contributes about 2% of annual global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. 1 However, these technologies, including 5G, help enable significant GHG reductions of about 15% in adjacent industries that use them, which is far greater than the GHGs they emit. This has a net positive impact on the environment.

Advanced innovations in 5G, IoT, and artificial intelligence (AI) have the potential to further reduce GHG emissions as they become available and widely adopted.

5G Advanced: Focusing on network energy savings

Economics of mobile operators show that approximately 23% of operating expenses (OPEX) is spent on energy to operate the network,2 accounting for a staggering 73% of Radio Access Network (RAN) energy consumption.3 Such as- Additionally, as 5G deployment continues to grow, with the rapid increase in the number of devices and data usage, energy-efficient innovations in RAN have become critical not only for OPEX savings but also for environmental sustainability.

With this in mind, 5G Advanced is focused on specifying energy-saving features for devices, networks, and exploring end-to-end energy-saving opportunities that also benefit the devices.

Further reducing the device’s energy consumption

In 5G Advanced, releases 18 and 19 are based on the 5G Device Energy Saving Foundation, which supports features such as wakeup signal (WUS). Below are some innovations coming:

Low-power wake-up signal and receiver for 5G Can enable an even more efficient way of waking devices in power-saving mode. This new design enables a power optimized receiver to monitor the low-power wake-up signal from the network and wake the main radio only when data is available on the device, saving significant power from keeping the main radio on a monitoring control signal. Consumption can be avoided. network.

Can enable an even more efficient way of waking devices in power-saving mode. This new design enables a power optimized receiver to monitor the low-power wake-up signal from the network and wake the main radio only when data is available on the device, saving significant power from keeping the main radio on a monitoring control signal. Consumption can be avoided. network. Enhanced low capacity (REDCAP) device Can expand into new use cases (for example, industrial sensors) with reduced device complexity, energy consumption, and data rate support.

Can expand into new use cases (for example, industrial sensors) with reduced device complexity, energy consumption, and data rate support. Ambient IoT 5G IoT further reduces the complexities introduced by RedCap and narrowband IoT. This could enable new use cases that benefit from much lower power and complexity devices that harvest energy from RF waves, solar, light, etc. Ambient IoT devices are battery-free and, therefore, with little to no energy storage (for example, no battery replacement in asset trackers) or minimal energy storage (for example, capacitors). Also, to reduce complexity and power consumption, this device may not involve signal generation or amplification.

Extending energy saving technologies to the network

5G Advanced also focuses on new ways to improve energy efficiency in 5G networks, building on learnings and technologies from previous releases. One way to reduce network energy consumption is to dynamically adjust network operations based on feedback from devices. For example, turning off parts of the network when idle, transmitting less power based on total traffic load, or using more efficient antennas.

The scope of Release 18 includes not only a study item for network energy savings, but also action items that include specific energy-efficient technologies.

5G Advanced Release 19 introduces energy efficiency as a service. This new approach enables users and workspaces to select energy efficiency criteria and other network performance parameters as per their needs. Unlike existing approaches, which focus primarily on energy efficiency within 5G networks, this new approach incorporates input from service applications and users to provide better control over energy consumption and optimize network resource utilization.

What will happen next?

At Qualcomm Technologies, we are fully committed to bringing 5G advances to life through cutting-edge research and collaboration. Our focus on air interface innovations, such as our groundbreaking Super Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) technology, enhances network performance and energy efficiency. We demonstrated this technology at Mobile World Congress 2023, demonstrating our dedication to wireless innovation. Looking to 6G, we prioritize green networks and sustainability, leading end-to-end systems research and actively participating in global initiatives such as the NextG Alliance and Hexa-X II. Our 6G vision is to shape a technologically advanced and environmentally friendly future.

Reference

