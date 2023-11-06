How will TripAdvisor stock trend after Q3 results, down 18% this year?

China – 2023/02/19: In this photo illustration, American travel agency and restaurant website , [+] The logo of the company TripAdvisor is displayed on a smartphone with an economic stock exchange index graph in the background. (Photo illustration by Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ: TRIP), an online travel company providing bookings for hotel reservations, transportation, accommodations, travel experiences and restaurants, is scheduled to announce its fiscal third quarter results on Tuesday, November 7. We expect TripAdvisor’s stock to potentially trade higher due to revenue and earnings slightly exceeding consensus estimates. TRIP sees a recovery in travel demand in 2022 and strong growth in gross bookings from pre-COVID levels. However, the company’s rising costs are impacting the company’s profitability, as was also seen in the fiscal first half of 2023. However, TripAdvisor’s Viator segment (the world’s largest online marketplace for tours, activities and attractions) appears to be growing rapidly and now makes up a significant portion of total revenues. Additionally, the company appears to have ample liquidity with $1.1 billion in cash on the balance sheet, and long-term debt maturities of $345 million and $500 million due in 2026 and 2028, respectively.

TRIP stock has suffered a sharp 50% decline from the $30 level in early January 2021 to now around $15, compared to a roughly 15% rise for the S&P 500 over this roughly 3-year period . Notably, TRIP stock has underperformed the broader market each of the last three years. Returns for the stock were -5% in 2021, -34% in 2022, and -18% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 13% in 2023. – it shows that TRIP underperforms S&P In 2021, 2022 and 2023. In fact, Consistently beating the S&P 500 Individual stocks have had it tough in recent years – in good times and bad; To information technology giants including AAPL, MSFT, and NVDA, and even megacap stars GOOG, TSLA, and AMZN. In contrast, the Trefis High Quality Portfolio is a collection of 30 stocks. Outperformed the S&P 500 every year At the same time. Why so? As a group, HQ Portfolio stocks provided better returns with less risk than the benchmark index; Clearly less of a roller-coaster ride in HQ portfolio performance metrics. Given the current uncertain macroeconomic environment with high oil prices and high interest rates, could TRIP face a similar situation in 2021, 2022 and 2023 and S&P’s performance is poor Over the next 12 months – or will it see an improvement?

Our forecast indicates a valuation of TripAdvisor at $18 per share, which is 23% above the current market price. View our interactive dashboard analysis TripAdvisor Earnings Preview: What to expect in the third quarter? for more information.

(1) Revenue is expected to come in ahead of consensus estimates

Trefis estimates TripAdvisor’s Q3 2023 revenue will be about $520 million, slightly ahead of consensus estimates. The company’s Q2 revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $494 million, and fell slightly short of market expectations. However, revenue on TripAdvisor

Travel

Core brands rose just 2% to $279 million. Viator, on the other hand, saw a 59% increase year-on-year to $216 million. Management also talked about its new generative artificial intelligence planning tool, now in beta, taking advantage of the latest technology. For full-year 2023, we expect TripAdvisor’s revenue to be That would increase 16% year-over-year to $1.7 billion.

(2) EPS may modestly beat consensus estimates

TripAdvisor is expected to have earnings per share of 47 cents in the third quarter of 2023, slightly above consensus estimates, according to Trefis analysis. Despite the high revenue base, the business was not able to make profits from it. The company said sales and marketing costs had increased 24% compared to last year, while an increase in headcount to support growth also hit profitability. In Q2, the company earned 34 cents in adjusted EPS (down from 37 cents a year ago). The company spent aggressively on marketing and technology development, particularly in the Viator and core TripAdvisor platforms.

(3) The stock price estimate is higher than the current market price

According to our TripAdvisor valuation, with FY2023 EPS estimates of around $1.04 and a P/E multiple of around 17.0x, this translates to a price of $18, which is around 23% above the current market price.

It’s helpful to see how its counterparts fare. TRIP Peers shows how TripAdvisor’s stock compares to its peers on important metrics. You’ll find other useful comparisons for companies in different industries on Peer Comparisons.

