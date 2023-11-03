How will the graph take advantage of future trends in 2024?

We have reached the last quarter of 2023, and developments suggest a promising 2024. Some common trends like DeFi, Web3, and NFTs are reshaping the future of blockchain. Graph is a popular name in this field.

In this article, we are going to tackle how the graph (GRT) affects the growth probability. We will also explain how graphs play an important role in data indexing for QoQ performance analysis, decentralized applications, and more. So, without any further delay, let’s get started!

Key trends shaping the crypto landscape in 2024

As the year 2024 approaches, it is expected that significant developments will continue in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sector. Let’s talk about some trends that may play a major role in the coming years.

And do you know what the best thing is? All crypto trends that will grow in 2024 are closely related to the services provided by The Graph. Based on current crypto events, it is expected that there will be significant growth in the Web3, NFT, data indexing, and DeFi spaces.

Web3, a decentralized and user-centric version of the Internet, is set to gain more prominence. Web3 will see some big changes, with decentralized control and increased data privacy, which is similar to GRT’s mission.

NFTs are expanding their use cases to include collectibles and art as well. Even DeFi is a major force within the crypto world, and GRT plays a very important role in this as it provides accurate data indexing to enable real-time access to ‘financial’ data for DApps.

Additionally, due to the increasing demand for blockchain data, the demand for graphs is also expected to increase. The graph enables data retrieval from the blockchain without the need to manage complex infrastructure.

Graph Q3 and Q4 2023 performance

Graph networks have been a topic of discussion in the blockchain world. It has performed quite well in 2023, especially in the last 2 quarters. In the last 2 quarters of 2023, the graph has seen some massive growth. Let’s take a look at them:

Network performance has improved significantly with the introduction of substreams. Additionally, through CIP, more chains will be integrated into the network. Ultimately, the increase in L2 rewards will shape what is to come, as indexing fees take over bonding curves.

Basically, The Graph’s network earns from its indexing rewards and query fees, and in Q3, its indexing rewards had decreased by 19%. There has also been some decline in its earnings from queue fees. However, despite the decline in revenue income, the overall growth was not affected.

1322 subgraphs have been published on The Graph’s network, indicating its commitment to the growth and expansion of its services. Additionally, the migration from Arbitrum One to L2 migration is worth highlighting, which helps in seamless transfer of subgraphs and delegations.

However, it is worth noting that while query volumes increased by 39% in Q3’23, demand-side revenues in USD declined by 52%. On the other hand, revenue from indexing awards also saw a slight decline of 19% in the same period.

Finally, curators and delegates have seen massive growth ranging from 5% to 247% respectively. The Coinbase Earn campaign led to an increase of approximately 25,000 new delegates.

Will GRT accelerate in 2024?

Based on our GRT price forecast of approximately $0.072 in 2023, that shows an optimistic outlook for 2024. By 2023, GRT price could reach $0.174. Data shows potential surge. While the maximum price that GRT crypto may reach in 2024 is $0.187, the minimum price may be around $0.130. In fact, Graph Token could be a great investment opportunity for the long term.

conclusion

Based on our analysis and predictions, the Graph Network will grow significantly in the year 2024, and with that, there will be a positive impact on the price of GRT token. 2024 will be an important year for the entire crypto market, and the Graph is going to be one of the networks to benefit the most from this crypto growth.

However, nothing is certain about the world of cryptocurrencies, and you should do your own research before investing your hard-earned money in it. Instability is inherent in this space and can never be separated from it.

Source: www.cryptonewsz.com