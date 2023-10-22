Unlock Editor’s Digest for free

How will the ECB respond to bond market turmoil?

The European Central Bank will meet in Athens this week as borrowing costs for eurozone governments have reached their highest level since a debt crisis more than a decade ago threatened to destroy the single currency.

It was already widely believed that the ECB would leave interest rates unchanged at Thursday’s meeting, preventing unprecedented tightening of monetary policy to deal with the biggest surge in European inflation in a generation.

The recent selloff in the bond market, driven by stronger-than-expected US economic data and the perception that interest rates will remain high for longer, has strengthened expectations of an ECB pause as it would tighten financial conditions somewhat. Is.

As ECB policymakers take a break from raising rates – at least for now – they are turning their attention to other matters, such as the central bank holding €3.7tn of excess liquidity on deposits from commercial banks, Which is an expensive liability. Rates have increased.

A number of ideas have emerged to address this, ranging from the already introduced process of shrinking the central bank’s balance sheet by reducing the size of its bond portfolio, to raising the minimum deposit requirements of commercial banks, which But they do not get any interest.

However, given the turmoil in bond markets, some members of the ECB Governing Council told the Financial Times this month that the first idea is unwise while the second is unnecessary for bringing inflation down to the target and should be considered within the broader operational framework next year. Should be left for review. ,

Peter Schaferik, global macro strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said the ECB is “unlikely to make changes to any of these measures at its meeting next week” – including the interest paid on government deposits – but he would be open to it. Keeping an eye on any leads. “future intentions”. martin arnold

Did US economic growth accelerate in the third quarter?

The US economy’s growth is expected to accelerate in the third quarter, despite the impact of the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest rate raising campaign.

The Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to report on Thursday that U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 4.1 percent annual pace in the three months to September, according to a Reuters survey of economists. This represents a sharp increase from 2.1 percent in the second quarter.

Economists and analysts have been betting for months that the Fed’s interest rate hikes — which have lifted the central bank’s key rate from near zero to a range of 5.25 to 5 percent in less than two years — will soon weigh on growth. Will start curbing. However, despite a slowdown in some sectors of the economy, such as the housing sector, there has been little evidence of this so far.

Commerce Department data this week showed retail sales data in September were stronger than expected, rising 0.7 percent. Analysts say that this is expected to increase the gross domestic product.

Tiffany Wilding, an economist at Pimco, wrote that retail sales and recent higher-than-expected inflation data “prompted us to raise our forecast for third-quarter real GDP growth to 5 percent from 2.1 percent in the second quarter.” Is”. “This fast pace underscores the strength in the U.S. economy, including the labor market, reinforcing the challenge facing policymakers as they seek to cool the economy in their fight against sticky inflation.” kate duguid

How strong is the UK labor market?

Investors will look to upcoming UK jobs data to understand the extent of the impact of higher interest rates and price pressures on the economy.

On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics will publish employment figures, after the publication was postponed last week due to quality concerns following a decline in participation rates in their survey.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the unemployment rate to hit a 22-month high of 4.3 percent in the three months to August. Combined with the slowdown in wage growth revealed by data published last week, the data should reinforce the view that labor market tightness – which has fueled inflationary pressures – is easing.

However, the Bank of England is placing less weight on ONS earnings and labor market data. At the September meeting, BoE policymakers noted that alternative measures of wages were running at levels below official data, and this was a factor that resulted in the narrow decision not to raise its benchmark interest rate from 5.25 percent.

The central bank may also be wary of business activity data for October also published on Tuesday. Preliminary data for September showed Britain was entering a deep recession, but this was revised down to a much healthier level in the final reading. ,[The figures] Now this can be taken with a pinch of salt,” said Sandra Horsfield, economist at Investec.

He said the BOE’s decision to keep rates unchanged in September was taken by a very narrow majority of five to four and “one has to question whether the same decision would have been taken had it not been for such a disappointing flash services PMI estimate.”

Horsfield expects the composite Purchasing Managers’ Index to fall marginally to 48.3 in October, reflecting a sharp slowdown in services activity as higher mortgage payments and rental costs hit consumer demand. There is also expected to be a contraction in the manufacturing sector. valentina romi

