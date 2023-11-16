How will the 2024 Bitcoin halving affect your crypto portfolio? here are the predictions

next Bitcoin The BTC/USD halving is expected in April 2024.

This event, which occurs approximately every four years, affects not only the market cap of Bitcoin, but also the broader dynamics of the cryptocurrency sector.

why it matters: The Bitcoin halving is a pre-coded event into the Bitcoin protocol that occurs every 210,000 blocks – approximately every four years.

This reduces the reward miners receive for validating blockchain transactions, thus controlling the issuance of new Bitcoin and maintaining its scarcity.

Initially, in 2009, miners were rewarded 50 BTC for each block.

This was reduced to 25 BTC in the first halving in 2012, and subsequent halvings in 2016 and 2020 reduced it to 12.5 and 6.25 Bitcoin respectively.

what happens after thisHalving: Halving disrupts the rate at which new Bitcoins are created. This affects the balance between supply and demand. When supply decreases while demand remains stable or increases, the value of Bitcoin is likely to increase.

Bitcoin halving is also associated with increased market volatility. Investors and speculators closely monitor market dynamics around this event, which causes price fluctuations and increased trading activity.

Implications for miners: The reduced reward for mining new blocks directly affects the profitability of Bitcoin mining, thereby affecting the mining landscape.

Miners with higher energy costs and less efficient hardware may face challenges, which will lead to changes in the market.

Halving encourages discussion and innovation within the blockchain community, promoting technological progress and community development.

The anticipated scarcity introduced by the halving mechanism also positions Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and economic instability, strengthening its appeal as a long-term investment asset.

predictions

Bitcoin price predictions following the cut are varied. While some experts anticipate a significant price increase, others argue that the halving effect may already be in Bitcoin’s value.

Bitquant (via Nasdaq and Betafi) : The price is estimated to reach $250,000 after the halving, which is nine times more than its current price.

: The price is estimated to reach $250,000 after the halving, which is nine times more than its current price. coincodex : Bitcoin is estimated to reach around $49,300 by April 2024, with a potential rally to around $84,100 after the halving.

: Bitcoin is estimated to reach around $49,300 by April 2024, with a potential rally to around $84,100 after the halving. bloomberg : Suggests that Bitcoin could surpass $50,000 by 2024 due to the upcoming halving and an expected increase of at least 81% in its value.

: Suggests that Bitcoin could surpass $50,000 by 2024 due to the upcoming halving and an expected increase of at least 81% in its value. cryptonews : Bitcoin is estimated to exceed $100,000 and possibly $300,000 by 2028, with a post-fall range of $60,000 to $90,000.

: Bitcoin is estimated to exceed $100,000 and possibly $300,000 by 2028, with a post-fall range of $60,000 to $90,000. standard Chartered: It is estimated that the value of Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of 2024 due to its characteristics as a decentralized, scarce digital asset.

Although predictions vary, the Bitcoin halving event will serve as a catalyst for significant changes and opportunities within the crypto ecosystem.

