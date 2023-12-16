How will Stability AI make money? It's trying a new subscription model

Are you ready to drive more awareness to your brand? Consider becoming a sponsor of the AI ​​Impact Tour. Learn more about opportunities here,

2023 has been a busy year for sustainability AI, with generative AI startups introducing models one after another. And now he wants to help continue that model with a new subscription model announced today.

Venture-backed Stability AI was founded in 2019 and has raised significant funding, including a $101 million round announced in 2022.

The company started with a statically spread text-to-image generation AI model that has several different ways to make money. However, it has generally made many of its models free and easily available to researchers.

The new subscription model is an effort to standardize how Stability AI’s models can be used for commercial purposes, allowing for broader enterprise deployment as well as enabling other companies to build businesses on top of the model.

vb event

AI Impact Tour

Join the enterprise AI community at VentureBeat’s AI Impact Tour coming to a city near you!

learn more

Subscriptions include a non-commercial personal and research use free tier, a professional tier priced at $20 per month, and an enterprise tier for larger organizations with custom pricing. Even with the new subscription approach, Stability AI still aims to keep its models open in a variety of ways.

“We are committed to the open model,” Imad Mostaq, founder and CEO of Stability AI, told VentureBeat. “Codes and vets will remain available to all levels of our membership, including commercial and non-commercial use, this is similar to the Meta Llama model.”

What changes to subscriptions? And how does Clipdrop fit in?

Stability AI models are available for general consumer use in several ways to date, including Stability AI’s own ClipDrop site.

Mostack explained that the new subscription model is for self-hosted applications that provide full control over data and products inside the user’s own environment. In contrast, Clipdrop is an imaging application that enables users to create and experiment with sustainability AI models through a consumer-facing website.

In terms of what changes will now take place with the new membership approach, he said existing usage will remain unchanged.

“New users will need to obtain a subscription for commercial and non-commercial use,” Mostak said. “This offering is starting with our core models, with new and updated models becoming available to members as they are released. ,

Even for non-commercial (free) members, Mostac expects the membership to provide value. He added that even free individual users will get access to future model releases as well as invitations to public forums and the opportunity to be featured on Stability AI channels.

For business users, Mostak is particularly excited about the potential of the new subscription approach.

“We have seen strong interest, especially from well-funded startups and larger companies,” Mostak said. “Our suite of models provides a simple solution as the adoption of generic AI continues to grow across the business landscape.”

“We believe this will be a solid base of revenue that will grow over time,” he said.

Get ready for 1,2,3 and even more models

Stability AI also continues to introduce new models.

In 2023, the company announced a new high-end text-to-image model with SDXL, which is a faster version of SDXL (SDXL Turbo), StableLM Zephyr 3B for text content generation, Stable Audio for audio generation, StableVideo for video generation and StableCode for code generation.

Just yesterday (December 13) the stable Zero123 model was released, offering new capabilities for the creation of 3D images.

“This is the first in a series of 3D models from our talented team led by Varun Jhampani, who joins us from Google Brain,” Mostak said. “We think next year will be the year of generative media, just like this year was the year of the language model.”

VentureBeat’s mission To become a digital town square for technology decision makers to gain knowledge about transformative enterprise technology and transactions. Find our briefing.

Source: venturebeat.com