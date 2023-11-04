How will Sam Bankman-Fried’s punishment work?

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was convicted of seven counts of fraud ranging from money laundering to conspiracy. Overall, he faces up to 110 years in prison. Bankman-Freed’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28. The final sentence will be decided by the judge presiding over his case.

Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down all the details, and provides insight on the potential length of his sentence based on guidelines that consider factors like the scale of the money stolen.

DIANE KING HALL: Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty of defrauding FTX customers, investors and lenders in what is being described as the largest case of its kind for a generation. After about four hours, the jury decided to find him guilty on all seven charges. Our own Alexis Keenan was in the courtroom. Alexis, draw a picture for us. What was the reaction and what was it like?

Alexis Keenan: Dianne, the decision was so quick, so surprising. The jury deliberated for about four hours, so it was very quick to come to a verdict, finding Bankman-Fried guilty on all seven charges brought by the Justice Department. These include wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud against FTX clients, wire fraud and conspiracy against Alameda Research, Bankman-Fried’s sister hedge fund, Crypto Hedge Fund, against it, that entity’s lender. Additionally, securities fraud conspiracy, commodity fraud conspiracy, and money laundering.

However, as those charges were read, Bankman-Fried’s parents were sitting just over her right shoulder in the courtroom, with her father hanging his head well below the bench in the courtroom, looking disappointed. , his mother was crying as she heard the verdict read by the foreperson of the jury, while only Bankman–Fried, and the foreperson– the forewoman, I should say, read these charges and showed the jury’s verdict there. Both of them were standing while everyone else was sitting in the court.

Now, ultimately, though, what the next sentence for Bankman-Fried will be will be decided at the end of March by the judge who presided over her case. The sentence is entirely at the discretion of the judge. The maximum sentence he can impose in this case, when combined on all these charges, is a maximum prison sentence of 110 years.

The judge has dozens of factors he or she can consider when making a decision. And, however, one place to start is the sentencing guidelines. Folks, there are federal sentencing guidelines that give him an indication of where he wants to start the calculation.

Josh Lipton: And, Alexis, you mentioned some things that judges might consider in the Bankman-Fried sentence here. Tell us more about how the allegedly stolen money is put to use.

Alexis Keenan: Yeah, so this is going to be a big challenge for Bankman-Fried here, because of the way the sentencing guidelines are designed, and they are – they’re not mandatory, they’re recommendations, but it’s certainly There is a place where judges start. They do not take into account the amount that victims of the scheme have lost, and so, however, I only want to show you on the screen.

To keep an eye. These enhancements, for the recommended crime level and wire fraud, recommended increases start at $6,500. So you think about this multibillion dollar enterprise, the government says Bankman-Fried took $10 billion to #14 billion from FTX customers. It goes all the way up and tops the increase, if you look at the ventures, the schemes out there, where victims have lost over $550 million. Certainly he far exceeds these numbers across the board.

Now, this takes Bankman-Fried from a wire fraud offense, for example, a base level 7 felony, up to a level 37 felony, and that’s the difference between the recommended 0 to 6 months behind bars and 262 months behind bars. . And if you do the math there, that’s 22 years. Certainly one of the biggest – one of the biggest frauds in American history. This puts Bankman-Fried in a really challenging situation, with her sentencing scheduled for March 28.

DIANE KING HALL: Well, great insight, Alexis Keenan. Thank you very much for your thorough coverage of this generational issue.

