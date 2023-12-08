Image Source: Getty Images

My favorite way to earn second income is by investing in dividend-paying stocks.

After all, dividends are essentially a part of a company’s profits. Businesses work hard to make profits by using their knowledge, intellectual property and skills.

Many companies operate business models that are difficult to replicate. And I certainly wouldn’t be able to reach their scale myself.

So, the next best thing for me is to own a small portion of a company and reap the rewards without lifting a finger.

risks come with rewards

Keep in mind that rewards often require risk. Investing in stocks is not risk-free. Companies may face challenges such as competition, new regulation or changing customer habits.

That said, one way I find to mitigate many of these risks is to own a diverse group of stocks. By purchasing these from different industries, my goal is to avoid putting all my eggs in one basket.

For example, the risks faced by a beverage company e.g. diego The challenges facing a pharmaceutical giant are likely to differ AstraZeneca,

Building a Five-Figure Income

I am aiming to earn a second large income from UK dividend shares. But I know it won’t come immediately. After all, making money takes time.

But I also don’t need to wait decades to reach this goal. Assuming an 8% dividend yield, I’ve calculated that I would need a pot worth around £150,000 to earn £11,737 of passive income annually.

I’ve also calculated that I could build this pot by simply investing my entire Stocks and Shares ISA allowance of £20,000 a year for six years.

Keep in mind that if I have less to save each year, I will need to extend my time frame.

It’s also worth noting that a relatively small proportion of UK dividend stocks offer yields of 8% or more. But those who do definitely stand out from the crowd.

For example, phoenix group And Jupiter Fund Management Both currently yield a whopping 11%.

But some that are as low as 8% still offer huge payouts. mining giant rio tinto and online trading platforms IG Group Both offer around 7% per annum.

question worth answering

There’s more to dividend stocks than just yield, though. I will also consider some other factors that demonstrate their reliability.

Since dividends are typically paid from earnings, I believe it’s important to consider what is likely to happen with a company’s profits in the coming years.

Are earnings likely to grow or at least remain stable? Can the business continue paying its projected dividend?

These are the questions I look to answer when searching for the best dividend stocks.

However, overall, I would select five to 10 top picks that offer strong brands, stable profits and substantial dividend histories. And once I find a suitable group, I will use sources like The Motley Fool Monitor them to make sure they continue to meet my criteria.

