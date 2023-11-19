Image Source: Getty Images

Many people have become millionaires in the stock market and some have even become billionaires by owning shares. So I think aiming for one million by investing in shares is a realistic goal.

But how should I do this?

investing serious money

If I seriously want to aim for a million, I have to be prepared to seriously make money.

It’s a dream rather than a plan to imagine that I can put on a few hundred pounds at the right time in the next Amazon Or Apple And eventually became a millionaire. It’s not virtually impossible, but it is exceptionally unlikely.

How much I invest depends on my own financial circumstances.

If I didn’t have any savings to invest, I could make a regular habit of setting aside some money every week or month. To do this, I would set up a share-dealing account or Stocks and Shares ISA.

focusing on quality

What would be better in the long run: Spreading your money evenly across all stocks FTSE 100 Or just putting it down to the five to 10 best ones?

Put this way, the answer seems clear.

Over time, investing a large amount of money in a large number of outperforming stocks can be much more successful than investing a small amount in a large number of stocks.

Millionaire in less than two decades?

Imagine I invest £100,000 in 100 shares with a compound annual growth rate of 7%, and the same amount in just 10 shares with a compound annual growth rate of 14%. The first approach could make me a millionaire – after 35 years.

The second approach, which focuses on 10 high-performing stocks, will help me realize my goal of reaching a million in less than two decades.

The point is, taking today’s FTSE 100 as an example, how do I now know which shares will prove to be the kind of out-performers I’m looking for?

Finding the right stock to buy

The answer is that there is no sure way to know. Even great-looking stocks can disappoint, which is why my plan involves diversifying across five to 10 stocks rather than putting all my money into my favorite investment idea.

But I can look at centuries of business data and analysis to highlight the types of stocks that perform exceptionally well over time.

For example, is there a large demand that is likely to remain strong over time? Utilities like National Grid And severn trent Look set to benefit from decades of customer demand.

Another factor in long-term success is whether a business has meaningful competitive advantages that help give it pricing power. Apple is an example: its product and service ecosystem serves as an incentive for customers to buy more Apple products.

I also consider valuation. Even the best business can be a bad investment if I overpay for it.

If I want to aim for a million I don’t think I need to buy shares in lots of different businesses. But I need to try to find people likely to perform unusually well in the coming years!

