How will Google change search forever?

While on one hand Google may be embroiled in an ongoing antitrust case, on the other hand, the tech giant is on a rise with its recent Q3 earnings. Google’s parent company, Alphabet, saw 11% revenue growth, returning to double-digit figures after one year. CEO Sundar Pichai was not only pleased with the results but also highlighted the strong growth of the ‘Search’ feature, which was the largest contributor to revenue growth.

With AI capabilities brought in through Search Generative Experience (SGE), the company is on its way to changing the search feature forever.

SGE will lead the way

Google continues to dominate the search engine market by a huge margin, and is still building features to further it. With 8.5 billion searches per day on Google and 90% share of the search engine market, the company is comfortably ahead of its competitors. And, they are not stopping here.

Source: similarweb

In a recent earnings call, Google mentioned how generative AI is being integrated into search, with SGE which is currently available in the US, Japan and India, allowing a wide range of queries to be addressed with multiple approaches. . Google is now also linking to a wider range of sources on the results page to boost content discovery. Interestingly, their improved search feature will increase their advertisers’ revenue.

Search and advertisers go hand in hand

In May, Google launched SGE, an experiment in Search Labs in the US alone, to test AI integration on Search, and the goal was to get user feedback and build further on it. It appears that the experiment was a success and Pichai expressed his delight at the positive response received from SGE users, and also confirmed to roll it out to more users. Interestingly, out of the third quarter’s revenue of $76.69 billion, the advertising business accounted for $59.65 billion.

Pichai also emphasized how ads will ‘continue to play an important role’ in this new search experience. The company will continue to experiment with new formats in SGE to create relevant, high-quality ads that optimize at every stage of the search journey. I/O’s principal technical analyst, Beth Kindig, noted that SGE will promise better ROI to advertisers.

Google’s $44B search revenue grew +11.3% year-over-year, the highest growth rate since Q2 ’22. In August, I wrote about Google’s dominance in search amid the discussion of ChatGPT. Alphabet’s upcoming Search Generator Experience (SGE) promises better ROI to advertisers who… – Beth Kindig (@Beth_Kindig) 26 October 2023

Google suggested its plans to introduce advertising into SGE during its I/O event in May, giving a glimpse of how advertising might look in the future. Integrating ads into AI search, just as Microsoft inserted ads into its AI-powered Bing Chat, is how Google wants to make the platform holistic. The company is also building generative AI templates that combine LLM’s capabilities with Google APIs to solve industry-specific use cases like travel.

there’s more…

While Google is working on enhancing its existing search experience, its larger language model Bard is making progress on the sidelines. Recently, Google introduced browser extensions for YouTube, Google Flights, Google Maps, and Google apps like Google Drive, Google Docs, and Gmail on Bard. Additionally, Google also announced the integration of Bard on Google Assistant, in an effort to provide a more intuitive, intelligent, and personalized digital assistant.

While OpenAI has recently become fully multimodal, allowing voice and image input, and even released an update on allowing the uploading of any type of documents, including PDFs, it First Bard was multimodal. Apart from this, Pichai also talked about the much-awaited Project Gemini. “I’m very excited by the progress there and we’re working on building models.” He also pointed to it being multimodal and ‘highly efficient with tool and API integration’.

With AI being the main focus and even including it in the quarterly earnings of big tech companies (Google has said AI at least 76 times), the way forward for these companies lies with AI-driven development and integration. Is full. Search is a major revenue driver, Google’s efforts to make it even better are undeniable.

Source: analyticsindiamag.com