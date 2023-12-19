How will Bitcoin end in 2023? Here's what the price forecast says

Journalist

With the increase in volume, BTC was up by more than 4% in the last 24 hours.

Market sentiment around BTC looked positive, but some indicators were bearish.

Bitcoin after making investors wait for a long time [BTC] Ultimately registered in green on its charts. It was interesting to note that the coin price gained momentum after slipping below the key supply zone.

Let’s take a deeper dive into the state of the blockchain and see what helped BTC perform this bullishly.

Bitcoin is rising again!

Bitcoin’s charts remained red for several weeks as its price moved sideways. Thankfully, things changed in recent times due to a trend reversal.

According to CoinMarketCap, BTC is up more than 4% in the last 24 hours alone.

At the time of writing, it was trading at $42,942.56 with a market capitalization of $840 billion. One positive development was that BTC’s daily trading volume also increased along with the price increase.

Just before the king of crypto surged higher, it slipped below a key supply zone.

Ali, a popular crypto analyst, recently reported in a tweet that BTC dropped below the supply zone from $41,200 to $42,400. He mentioned that this could increase selling pressure on the coin.

#bitcoin There has been a decline below the key supply zone at $41,200 to $42,400. 730,000 were collected at 1.87 million addresses in the region $BTC, This downturn may prompt these holders to sell in order to cut losses. If selling pressure increases, keep an eye on possible downside… pic.twitter.com/aTX1RWarkb – Ali (@ali_charts) 18 December 2023

However, selling pressure on BTC did not increase. AMBCrypto’s analysis of CryptoQuant data showed that net deposits of BTC on exchanges were lower than the average over the past seven days.

Additionally, the supply of BTC on exchanges fell short of its supply outside exchanges, indicating a slight increase in buying pressure.

AMBCrypto then took a look at Bitcoin’s liquidation levels to see at which point it began its rally.

Our analysis found that BTC started rising after touching the key support at $40,600. After touching that mark, BTC continued to rise until it encountered resistance at $43,500.

Will this trend continue?

As the price surge gave investors hope for continued growth, AMBCrypto examined market sentiment around BTC.

We found that Bitcoin’s social volume remains consistently high, which reflects its popularity. Additionally, sentiment around BTC also increased bullishly, as evidenced by the improvement in its weighted sentiment graph.

A look at Bitcoin’s daily chart shows that its MACD has displayed the possibility of a bullish crossover in the coming days.

Its Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) also recorded a rise, which has increased the possibility of a continued rise in prices. However, the Money Flow Index (MFI) of BTC remained in favor of the bears due to the move down.

