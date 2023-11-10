How well did Clavio, Arm, and Instacart really perform in their first test on the public markets?

Talk to any CEO on the day their company goes public and they’ll tell you that the IPO is just another step in their journey, that the company isn’t done yet, they’re just getting started.

This is true. It is also true that going public is a big milestone for any company.

The exchange discovers startups, markets and money.

CEOs prefer to downplay this moment as incremental rather than transformational. You nod on the other end of the phone or video call, knowing you’re being beat around the bush and knowing that the CEO knows you know, too. This is a dance.

Still, the CEO is right that going public is not the end of his journey. He is now the CEO of a listed company and has to regularly sit with analysts and investors to answer them about his company’s performance. This is a change.

Finally, three recent tech IPOs reported their financial performance for the first time as public companies, and I want to talk about their results. Not only because I’m very curious how these former startups performed, but also because going public often involves certain costs that can make newly public companies largely unprofitable from the start. Plus, some of the headlines I saw this morning have me scratching my head.

So, let’s make a quick summary of the results of Arm (chip design), Clavio (business software), and Instacart (grocery delivery and advertising) and ask how they perform after allowing for IPO-related costs. After all, the better (or worse) these companies perform, the more (less) likely we will see other private tech shops attempting to follow them.

earnings roll call

Arm reported revenue of $806 million in its second quarter ended Sept. 30, up 28% from $630 million a year earlier. The company’s strong gross margin of over 90% was not enough to generate enough gross profit, however, to cover its entire operating expenses of $916 million, an operating loss of $156 million and a net loss of $110 million. Happened. The company was profitable in the same quarter a year ago.

