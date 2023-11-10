How weight-loss drug approval could affect insurance premiums

The FDA has approved a new weight loss drug – Eli Lilly’s Zepbound, which was sold under the name Monzaro when it was just a diabetes drug. It is new competition to competitor Novo Nordisk’s very popular injectable Vegovy.

Although these drugs can help people lose weight faster, it is not yet clear how much they will add to health care costs.

Obesity is common and costly in America. According to John Cawley, a professor of economics and public policy at Cornell University, about 42% of Americans are obese.

“And the cost of medical care for obesity alone is approximately $289 billion in adults and $16 billion in youth per year,” he added.

Currently, many people taking these new weight loss drugs are paying cash only, Cawley said. This means it is not reflected much in insurance premiums.

This will likely change as more doctors and insurance companies begin to consider obesity as a disease rather than a lifestyle choice.

But “when you have a fairly expensive drug that is appropriate for a condition that 40% of adults in America have and many of those 40% of adults are interested in taking it, you’re talking huge numbers of dollars.” Are,” said David. Rind, chief medical officer of the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review.

The list for these medications exceeds $1,000 per month. And even if insurance companies negotiate and give rebates to lower those rates, when insurance companies — private or government — cover it, “that money has to come from somewhere,” Rindt said. “Either through higher taxes and higher premiums, or you’re shifting it from other things that also require money.”

For now, it’s too early to tell what impact these weight loss drugs will have on overall health care costs. But researchers see a significant benefit in the long run, such as reduced rates of heart disease and diabetes – which are also expensive to treat.

Alison Sexton Ward, a researcher, said, “By treating obesity, you will see a reduction in many comorbid conditions, which will drive down costs, and as more drugs come to market, that will keep prices down.” Scientists at the Schaefer Center at the University of Southern California.

Eli Lilly’s drug costs about 21% less than Novo Nordisk’s, so price competition is already starting.

Source: www.marketplace.org