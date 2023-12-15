The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and in no way represent the editorial position of Euronews.

All animals have inherent value – but animal rights are also important for human rights and planetary health, writes Purva Joshipura.

Advertisement

In 1985, Ingrid Newkirk, founder of the worldwide People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organizations, said, “When it comes to the central nervous system and the ability to feel pain, hunger and thirst, the rat is a pig. There’s a dog, there’s a boy.” Many people were incredulous and mocked his statement.

A few decades later, the idea that all animals have physiological needs and the capacity to experience suffering like humans doesn’t seem such a wild idea.

After all, we share a common ancestor with other vertebrates – not just mammals but also amphibians and reptiles. We all evolved from fish-like animals that lived in water.

What affects animals can affect us too

Through gradual changes, the first terrestrial vertebrates emerged. Paleontologist Neil Shubin, author of the book “Your Inner Fish” about our 375 million-year-old ancestors, has observed how human hands resemble fossilized amphibian fins and how various parts of our bodies resemble the fins of ancient jellyfish. And other marine animals.

Ethologists have confirmed greater similarities between humans and other animals, from whales to invertebrates such as bees. They describe animals as sentient, intelligent beings that express emotional states.

Research shows that bees dream and may experience something like post-traumatic stress disorder in response to a negative experience. They can also count, learn abstract concepts and even play.

We now know that chickens are smart and cunning, pigs can be taught to play video games, and fish form friendships.

Animal behavior experts also tell us that cows mourn and octopuses experience emotional pain. And heroic acts, sometimes caught on camera, prove that dogs will risk their lives to save a loved one.

With so many similarities between humans and other animals, it should be no surprise that our well-being is intertwined with their well-being – or that the diseases and conditions that affect them may affect us too.

Virus, the most expensive of reminders

COVID-19 is believed to have first infected humans in a live-animal market, revealing this interconnectedness with shocking clarity.

Virologists generally understand that this virus, like Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), spread to humans because of the practice of confining stressed wild animals in dirty, crowded conditions before killing them.

Bird flu and swine flu also spread and mutated amid the unnatural and unsanitary conditions inherent in factory farming of chickens and pigs.

The 2009 H1N1 swine flu pandemic killed 575,400 people in its first year.

And more recently, a highly pathogenic strain of bird flu H5N1 has been devastating populations of captive mammals in fur farms, leading the World Health Organization to issue a warning that the virus may have adapted to infect humans more easily. .

With a 60% mortality rate in humans, H5N1 bird flu is a major public health risk.

‘If we don’t take care of nature, it will take care of us’

Recent decades have seen a global increase in factory farming – the intensive rearing of thousands of animals in crowded sheds and cages – and an increase in human encroachment into areas inhabited by wildlife, such as when crops are harvested for animal feed or use. Forests are leveled for cultivation. As grazing land for animals raised for meat and leather.

Now, new zoonotic diseases – those that spread from other species to humans – are coming to us at a rate of three to four per year.

The well-being of animals is linked to our well-being in other ways too. Leather production has been linked to a variety of cancers, skin diseases, and respiratory illnesses among tannery workers.

Advertisement

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation considers crimes against animals to be a warning sign that the perpetrator will likely be violent towards humans.

And according to researchers at the University of Oxford, a global shift toward vegan eating “could save 8 million lives by 2050, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by two-thirds, and lead to health care savings Is”, as well as “climate related” can also be avoided. “$1.5 trillion (€1.36tn)” loss.

All animals have inherent value – but animal rights are also important for human rights and planetary health.

As Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Deputy Executive Director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, “The message we are getting is that if we don’t take care of nature, it will take care of us. ,

Purva Joshipura is senior vice president of the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Foundation and author of “Survival at Stake: How Our Treatment of Animals is Key to Human Existence.”

Advertisement

At Euronews we believe that all opinions matter. Contact us at [email protected] to send a pitch or submission and be part of the conversation.

Source