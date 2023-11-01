Justin Michael Williams is an author, keynote speaker, and Grammy-nominated recording artist. He is also the host of the “Motivation for Black People” podcast.

Shelley Tygielski is a trauma-informed mindfulness teacher, speaker, author, and activist. He founded the CNN Hero-featured global grassroots organization Pandemic of Love.

Below, co-authors Justin and Shelley share 5 key insights from their new book, How we ended racism: realizing a new possibility in one generation, Listen to the audio version read by Justin and Shelley in the Next Big Idea app.

1. Being “anti” will never work.

Fighting against racism will never work. It will only retaliate. We should fight for something rather than against something. When we’re fighting against something, we’re often even more isolated from each other than when we started, because our only bond to each other is the problem itself. In fighting a problem, it is only a matter of time before we fight with each other, arguing over which way of fighting the problem is better or more important. In this case, which has been repeated many times throughout history, the persistence of circumstance persists and we eventually break.

Using the model of “building from the future”, we can instead create a future worth fighting for. Creating a vision of the future will give us direction to do something instead of just focusing on what we are fighting against or running away from. While we may have different ideas about how to get there, our vision of a world without racism is our foundation.

2. You can’t “fix” racism, but it is possible to eliminate it.

Think about it. What is “definite” racism anyway? Let’s be clear: You don’t fix racism. You don’t reform racism. You don’t make it better. You finish it.

We have learned through anthropology, neuroscience, sociology, and psychology that racism is not an automatic human condition we are born with. Although it is difficult for us to imagine it, racism is not something that cannot be avoided. It’s not something that “just happens” as a result of putting a group of diverse people together on a planet. This is not our idea or opinion. It is widely respected and proven by science that racism itself is not “given”.

“Racism is not something that can be avoided.”

In our research and focus groups, we discovered eight pillars of possibility, which are eight conditions that would need to arise in society to end racism. It is important to understand that racism is not “inevitable.” The idea that racism is inevitable would be like saying that genocide was inevitable, or that American slavery was inevitable, or that denying the LGBTQIA+ community the right to marry was inevitable. There is a real danger in calling something inevitable because we immediately absolve ourselves of taking responsibility for changing it and allow things to go on for longer than necessary. We can teach people how to move beyond their doubts toward a deeper, more objective (and subtle) form of truth.

3. We must build our cultural immunity system.

Think of the idea of ​​dismantling racism as a metaphor for our immune system. To have a healthy immune system, we can’t just fight disease – we must also be proactive in developing wellness and good health. We invest in our health in what mindfulness researcher Dr. Amishi Jha calls “pre-recovery” and “resilience,” so that when we encounter something toxic, our immune system is strong enough to fight it off. Thus, by developing health (not just fighting disease), we are changing the conditions and context in which disease tries to arise.

Look at dismantling racism the same way – we’re not “fighting racism”, we’re changing the conditions and context in which racism occurs. We must evolve our culture into one that has an even better equipped immune system to sustain competing ideals – one that has practices, knowledge, and systems that make racism harder to exhibit. When and if it appears, our culture’s immune system is strong enough to handle it.

The conditions we need to offer and teach are what we need to create a culture (be it company, family, community or society) that is strong enough to handle racism in a way that doesn’t leave us in shambles. Leave it, don’t distrust each other too much. Or more divided. In this way we create the conditions necessary to end racism.

We—each of us, individually and collectively—are the end of racism. When racism touches you, it’s gone. If enough of us learn the necessary skills and take them into our personal spheres of influence – in all of our areas of expertise, in all of our fields, and in all of our relationships – we can end racism together and do.

4. You don’t need to be ashamed of your privilege.

Contrary to popular belief in many anti-racism and bias trainings, your privilege is not something to be ashamed of or silent about. Instead, we see it as your most authentic entry point to help the movement of change. If you are lucky enough to get out of the burning house before the fire department arrives and there are still other people trapped in the flames, it is your responsibility to grab a hose and start pouring water into the house. Having privilege gives you the opportunity to hold more hose.

Most of us are so ashamed of our privilege that we choose to hide it. Thus, instead of getting out of the burning house and helping to put out the raging fire, we play small role and pretend that we can’t hold more pipe because we don’t want to “look privileged enough” or “We don’t want to do all this.” Meanwhile, the house is burning and people are trapped inside.

“Our job is not to raise kids “without privilege” or who learn to hide it.”

Another way to understand this perspective on privilege is intergenerational. We both grew up with a lot of struggle, Justin in a biracial low-income household and Shelley a Jewish immigrant. We both have worked hard to create a better life for ourselves and our families. Thus, we anticipate that our children will be more privileged than us. Of course, we wouldn’t want our children to be embarrassed about this, because we have worked hard for them. Our job is not to raise kids with “no privilege” or learn to hide it, but to raise our kids in a culture that is actively dismantling racism so that they can be the first kids who ever Don’t question whether or not they should hold the hose when they see a burning house. They will naturally understand that they have a moral responsibility to support as many people as they can with their privilege, and they will feel proud to help as much as they can.

By adopting this compassionate approach, we move our relationships away from thinking that privilege is something negative or something we should hide or be ashamed of. Instead, we can view privilege as a springboard, regardless of how we got it, as an access point to greater service.

5. Dirty talks are important, here’s how to have them.

One of the best conversation skills we can teach you is the difference between calling forward and calling out. First, let’s make some distinctions. To call out means to publicly name a mistake, violation, or error. Calling out cancels culture; Cancel culture is ineffective and divides us further. The problem is that speaking up usually brings with it feelings of shame, blame, and guilt. It is well documented in studies in the fields of psychology, anthropology, sociology, and even neuroscience that shaming, blaming, and blaming someone shuts down the center of their brain responsible for learning and development. .

Here’s a question you can ask yourself as a litmus test before any difficult conversation: Do I want to listen or do I want to be dominant? You must be completely honest with yourself about your true intentions. If you use the tactics of shame, blame, and guilt, it blocks the person you’re talking to’s ability to actively listen and blocks their ability to learn.

Call forwarding, on the other hand, is a model of communication we coined several years ago that takes the idea of ​​“calling out” in mind, making it much more effective for bringing people together. Although calling out means fighting against one’s wrongdoing, calling out is an invitation to become something greater. While calling out means fighting against what we hate, calling forward is building on what we love. Moving forward means inviting people into a better state of integration and development.

To hear the audio version read by co-authors Justin Michael Williams and Shelley Tygielski, download the Next Big Idea app today:

Source: nextbigideaclub.com