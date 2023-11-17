November 17, 2023
How Walmart is using high tech to prepare for the holiday rush


  • Alex Murdaugh case: Judge recuses himself from post-hearing proceedings

  • First-Gen Student Passes the Bar Exam: See Family’s Reaction!

    How Walmart is using high tech to prepare for the holiday rush

    Yoga instructor found guilty in murder of cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson

  • George Santos won’t run for re-election after scathing ethics report

  • Osama bin Laden’s decades-old ‘Letter to America’ has gone viral

  • 2 hostages found dead near al-Shifa hospital in Gaza

  • Will weather affect your Thanksgiving travel plans?

  • Here are the busiest travel days around Thanksgiving

  • Jennifer Garner, Save the Children helps children get access to books

  • Eye drop recall expands to more than two dozen products

  • Elon Musk is being criticized for supporting anti-Semitic posts on X

  • Alec Baldwin fires prop gun in previously unreleased ‘Rust’ video

  • American tourist dies after boat sinks in Bahamas

  • Senator Manchin says he would ‘definitely’ consider a presidential run

  • China’s Xi Jinping hints that the US could get more pandas

  • Highlights of the long-awaited Biden-Xi Jinping meeting

  • Israeli army claims weapons found during raid on Gaza hospital

  • Pro-Palestine protest outside DNC headquarters turns violent

  • Americans have reached a tipping point far beyond expectations

NBC’s Vicki Nguyen shares an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Walmart’s high-tech, robotic food fulfillment center that can ship twice as much product as a traditional facility, keeping store shelves stocked — even Even during the busy holiday season!November. 17, 2023

