How Wall Street forced Netflix and Disney to raise streaming prices

For Netflix, price hikes don’t always have a happy ending. When founder Reed Hastings increased the cost of subscriptions by 60 percent in 2011, he generated a backlash that nearly destroyed the new streaming service.

Yet more than a decade later, price gouging is back in vogue. Both Netflix and Disney have raised their prices, introduced ad-funded tiers and started cracking down on password sharing — moves that were anathema just a few years ago.

The monthly cost of subscribing to the cheapest ad-free tiers of Netflix, Disney, Amazon Prime, Apple, Now TV and TNT Sports is now less than £77 for UK customers.

This compares with the around £20 charged by TV provider Sky for its Mixed Basic package in 2007, the year Netflix launched its streaming service.

The changing strategies reflect a fundamental shift in Wall Street’s attitude toward streaming, as subscriber growth has slowed and borrowing costs have risen as interest rates rise.

After years of unbridled spending fueled by cheap money, the region is now adjusting to its new era of austerity.

“It is not a sustainable strategy to drive customer growth at all costs,” says Mike Proulx, research director at Forrester.

He describes the change in profits compared to growth as a “reality check” for an industry that recently spent $100 billion collectively on TV and film in a race for people’s attention in 2021. Was promising to spend more than Rs.

While Netflix and Disney were once formidable challengers, they have now established a dominant position in the market and subscriber growth is beginning to slow.

This has pushed them to an uncomfortable tipping point, where investors are now looking for returns after years of pouring billions of dollars into growth companies.

“It’s inevitable that you can’t remain the new kid on the block forever,” says Fiona Orford-Williams, media director at Edison Group. “Once you reach a certain level of penetration in your market, it will get harder.”

Controlling losses at Disney’s streaming business, which includes Hulu and ESPN+, has been a major priority for chief Bob Iger. Investor concerns about mounting losses were central to the downfall of his predecessor Bob Chapek.

The House of Mouse’s streaming operations lost $387 million in its latest quarter, down from $1.47 billion in the same period last year, as Iger cut costs to appease investors.

Shares are little changed from 12 months ago as investors wait for signs of a more sustained turnaround.

Even Netflix, the only major streaming service to turn a profit, is facing pressure to improve its earnings. Shares have recovered from lows seen in the summer of 2022, but the stock is still down more than 30 percent from the high point reached in 2021.

Netflix last month raised the price of its “Basic” plan by £1 to £7.99 a month, while its most expensive subscription rose by £2 to £17.99.

Meanwhile, Disney increased prices by £3 to £10.99 this month, although it also introduced two new cheaper plans, including an ad-supported tier.

Orford-Williams says rising interest rates have “changed the tone of the conversation” around streaming.

Taking advantage of the era of cheap borrowing, platforms relied heavily on debt to fund their programming and rapid expansion. But the recent rise in interest rates around the world has caused the cost of repaying this loan to skyrocket.

“Over the years you could see free money on set – money was basically no object,” she says. “And now they have to be much more aware of budgets and potential audiences and also have to How much money are those viewers going to bring with them?”

Price increases are an obvious factor in the crackdown on password sharing, as well as increased revenue. The introduction of cheaper advertising-funded tiers has also helped prevent a potential wave of customer losses.

So far, customer base has remained resilient. Netflix reported an 8.8 million increase in subscribers in the third quarter – its strongest growth in years.

Disney+, which is soon to begin its crackdown on password sharing, gained 7 million subscribers in its latest quarter.

Yet owners know there is a limit to how much they can rely on this strategy before disappointing consumers.

A survey conducted last month by Forrester found that 50 percent of subscribers in the US already feel they are paying too much for their streaming services, while 43 percent would upgrade to an ad-supported tier to save money. Are considering doing.

Proulx says: “It’s ironic that companies like Netflix, which shunned advertising for a long time, are now supporting it. They have become aware of the fact that the economics of the tried and true advertising model actually works.

However, pricing is not the only option for making profits, and companies are also cutting expenses.

Streaming platforms are making fewer TV shows and movies, reducing the number of episodes per series and focusing on cheaper genres such as reality.

Scott Stuber, head of Netflix’s film division, said there has been a shift from quantity to quality.

“Right now, we’re not trying to release a certain number of movies,” he told Deadline. “It’s about ‘Let’s create what we believe in.’”

Meanwhile, Disney boss Iger has admitted that his company must also improve the quality of output from its film studios after a string of recent box office flops.

For many industry watchers, promising to improve quality is easier said than done.

Companies will still need so-called “tentpole” productions – sure hits like Stranger Things or the Star Wars franchise that drive subscriptions.

But owners also need to make sure there’s always a fresh slate of programming to keep customers engaged.

“You have to have content to keep subscribers subscribing,” says Orford-Williams. “If you slack off, your churn rate goes up.”

The change in strategy was complicated by a strike by Hollywood actors and writers, which brought production to a halt over the summer.

While the walkouts reduced content spending in the short term, they threatened to create a drought of new films and TV shows next year.

The lack of content is forcing platforms to think more creatively. Netflix aims to partially cut its content expenses by licensing more shows from third parties.

Meanwhile, Iger has said that Disney will license some of its content to companies like Netflix to open new sources of revenue.

Another tactic under consideration to retain customers is the move towards sports – a genre that has traditionally proven to stick more with customers.

Despite the success of sports-related shows like Drive to Survive and Break Point, Netflix has resisted moving into live sports. However, there are signs that may be changing: The company launched the Netflix Cup golf tournament in Las Vegas this week.

Will this be enough? Enders analysts argue that restructuring and mergers in the industry are inevitable as the golden age of streaming gives way to cold reality.

In addition to Netflix and Disney+, there are several other smaller subscription platforms that may be worth selecting from.

Whatever the case, it’s clear that Wall Street’s attitude has changed – the industry is being forced to show that it can make money rather than spend it.

“Streaming services need to solve the value equation by answering how to deliver consistently engaging content at a reasonable price while still making a profit,” Proulx says. “Outside of Netflix, every major streamer is struggling with this same dilemma right now.”

