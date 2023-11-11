US banks are sitting on an estimated $650 billion in unrealized losses on their bond holdings.

The rise in interest rates over the past 18 months has driven down bond prices, leading to bank failures earlier this year.

That’s why banks have the flexibility to ensure that their $650 billion balance sheet bomb is defused.

There is a time bomb worth at least $650 billion sitting on the balance sheets of US banks, but it will be detonating rather than exploding.

The banking sector, which has been rocked by five bank failures this year, has had to grapple with the impact of the Federal Reserve buying trillions of dollars of low-yielding Treasury bonds ahead of the start of an aggressive interest rate hike cycle. Since bond prices fall as yields rise, the value of these holdings has decreased since the Fed began raising rates.

But banks have the flexibility to ensure they don’t realize massive unrealized losses on their balance sheets, as they did for Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic Bank and Signature Bank, which failed earlier this year. Done, partly as a result of tanking fixed income portfolios.

Here’s how banks got into a $650 billion mess, and how they can maneuver to avoid another financial catastrophe.

What happened?

The outbreak of the pandemic created a perfect storm for banks as consumers ran out of cash from a combination of stimulus checks and less money spent during COVID-19 lockdowns.

Consumers put their excess savings into U.S. bank deposits, and banks invested those deposits in low-yielding government debt. As of the end of 2021, US banks held more than $4 trillion in government debt, with yields below 2%.

Then interest rates began to rise, with the 10-year US Treasury yield tripling to more than 4.5% in less than two years. That sudden interest rate shock caused bond prices to collapse, leading to bank failure and ultimately leading to one of the largest market crashes in market history.

The fall in bond prices was bad news for US banks with large fixed income portfolios, as the market value of their assets declined. According to Moody’s, the bond crash resulted in banks incurring an estimated $650 billion in unrealized losses.

Bank of America alone had an unrealized loss of $131.6 billion on its balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, more than half of the company’s market capitalization of $218 billion.

How can banks defuse their balance sheet bombs?

Despite the massive unrealized losses, banks are considering three scenarios that could help ensure losses do not materialize.

First, banks can hold their low-yield loans until they mature and not realize any losses. Unlike Silicon Valley Bank, many companies will not be forced to sell to cover deposits that are rapidly being pulled by customers.

Market expert Louis Navellier told Insider, “The question is how many banks have invested too far up the Treasury yield curve? Most banks have kept their duration exposures under three years, so I doubt those losses will be offset. “Can be exaggerated.”

Second, banks can sell some or all of their low-yield debt and reinvest the proceeds in today’s high-yield bonds if they determine that the interest earned on the high-yield debt is This will exceed the loss incurred on sale of the bond.

“This puts them in a difficult position because if they sell the asset, they have to book a loss, impacting their earnings and potentially requiring recapitalization of the balance sheet,” Geetu Sharma, founder of AlphaFuture, told Insider. Can.” “On the other hand, if they continue to hold the asset until maturity, that capital is blocked and cannot be invested in higher return opportunities available in the market today, impacting their future earnings.”

Third, if interest rates fall below current levels, as has happened over the past two weeks, banks may see an increase in the value of their bond assets and a reduction in their unrealized losses.

“If interest rates peak, as the market is currently predicting, banks may see some of these losses reduced going forward,” Sharma said.

Finally, any resurgence of risks in the banking sector will be closely monitored by the Federal Reserve, and emergency financing arrangements may once again be offered to prevent another banking crisis from getting out of control.

“The Fed is likely to be on top of this, protecting customers and saving the banks, because the Fed put is in place,” Sharma said. He referred to the idea that the central bank would likely step in to prevent any excessive volatility in all markets. Fearing that it could destabilize the economy.

What does this mean for the banking sector

Banks are in a difficult situation as they are managing trillions of dollars of their low-yield loans, but barring another crisis of confidence in the banking sector, they should be able to survive this period without realizing any losses. Needed

But it is the money they could have earned had they not been burdened with so much low-yield debt that will weigh on investor sentiment in the sector going forward.

This is reflected in the stock performance of the banking sector, and it shows no signs of improving any time soon, even though interest rates have come down in recent weeks.

The SPDR S&P Bank ETF is down nearly 20% year-to-date, while the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF is down 30% over the same time period.

“Banks face lower earnings, whether they realize it or not, and the market can price it in,” Sharma said.

YCharts

Source: markets.businessinsider.com