How Understanding Your Personality Type Can Make You a Better Entrepreneur entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs play a vital role in the global economy by leading innovation, driving job creation, and leading entire industries. By helping entrepreneurs understand themselves, insight into personality types can help them work more efficiently, resulting in benefits to the economy and society at large (not to mention their employees).

Psychometric assessment can be a powerful tool to provide insight into how entrepreneurs work and what makes them tick. A recent study from my firm found a correlation between a person’s Myers-Briggs Type Indicator® (MBTI®) personality type and the characteristics they view as helping or hindering their success as an entrepreneur .

In this article, I’ll explore how each type of prioritization can indicate areas that entrepreneurs can either take advantage of or that they need to focus on. But first, let’s take a look at some of the more common characteristics typically displayed by entrepreneurs and how they can impact performance.

Common qualities that contribute to success or failure

My firm’s research found that entrepreneurs demonstrated significantly greater inclinations toward creativity, risk-taking, impulsivity, and autonomy. Similarly, the businesses they lead are less structured and hierarchical than typical organizations.

While there may be obvious positive aspects to these characteristics and this approach to business, studies indicate that entrepreneurs may be placing too much emphasis on passion, enthusiasm, and collaboration. Conversely, they may be underestimating the more practical aspects of business such as administrative work, attention to detail, marketing and sales. Similarly, those who expressed dislike for data, statistics, finance-related matters and networking performed comparatively worse.

Although these findings may provide a general starting point for self-improvement, I’ve noticed in my own counseling that these types of descriptions are usually a little too vague to be actionable. However, as people begin to understand the nuances of how these descriptions may play out according to their own personality type, they can be addressed in more concrete ways.

According to the MBTI model, personality can be described by preferences along the following dimensions:

extroversion or introversion (EI), which describes people’s orientation towards the outside world and how they acquire/focus their energy

sensing or intuition (SN), which reflects one’s preference about how to consume information

think or feel (TF) which describes people’s emphasis on actions and logical consequences or personal/social values ​​in decision-making processes

decide or understand (JP), which describes whether people orient themselves towards the external world in a more decisive and planned manner or in a flexible and spontaneous manner

Let’s explore the underlying entrepreneurial strengths that can contribute to success as well as those aspects that can potentially hinder it if not addressed, according to some of the different MBTI personality types.

Mentor’s Entrepreneurial Perspective (ISTJ, ISFJ)

People with preferred processes of Introverted Sensing are often detail-oriented, knowledgeable, structured, organized, focused, reliable, punctual, and naturally avoid procrastination. However, as the study notes, these individuals may want to exercise caution regarding their ability to:

Risk aversion that may lead to missed opportunities

Hesitation in making important decisions and the temptation to engage in strategically less important activities in the form of displacement

For example, imagine an ambitious tech startup founder who has a wealth of knowledge in her field and who is incredibly detail-oriented, organized, and reliable. Despite these obvious advantages, their risk-averse nature and hesitation in making decisions pose challenges as they navigate the unpredictable startup landscape.

Recognizing the need to improve their entrepreneurial skills, they may seek specific training focusing on strategic thinking and decision making under uncertainty. Successful training will enable them to redefine their approach to risk by understanding that they can use their natural talent for detail and structure Calculation risk taking. This will also help them avoid the trap of postponing strategically important tasks as well as learn methods to analyze and prioritize tasks critical to the success of the startup.

As they apply these new skills, they will develop into a more dynamic and well-rounded entrepreneur, balancing between their meticulous, detail-oriented nature and a more strategic, risk-embracing mindset.

Entrepreneurial Perspective of the Innovator (ENFP, ENTP)

At the other end of the spectrum, people with preferred processes of extroverted intuition may show strong social confidence, evidenced by a strong network of contacts. In addition, curiosity, innovativeness, willingness to explore novel approaches and embrace risks, adaptability and generally enthusiastic behavior can serve them well. However, they may also have:

Tendency to be easily distracted by the fatigue of administrative tasks which may lead to overlooking errors, including in financial matters

Dislike structured approaches that can create chaos

Likely to be distracted from important immediate tasks due to new and intriguing ideas

For example, consider an entrepreneur leading his or her own innovative tech startup who is known for his or her social confidence and extensive network of contacts within the industry. Their curiosity, innovative spirit and enthusiasm that initially inspired the creation of their company, however, go hand in hand with challenges that make them less effective at managing the administrative aspects of the business.

Recognizing this, they seek training focusing on enhancing their organizational skills, attention to detail and time management.

During training sessions, they address the tendency to overlook details in financial and administrative matters, focusing on tools and techniques for effective management. Additionally, they explore how to improve their approach to structured planning. To reduce their dislike of structure, they focus on flexible planning methods and creating adaptable but comprehensive plans that allow creativity while maintaining organizational coherence.

As they implement these strategies and techniques, they develop an approach that is flexible but structured, allowing them to foster innovation and maintain the organization while remaining diligent in overseeing a wide range of affairs and administrative tasks. Allows to keep.

Tying it all together with a personality type-based approach

Of course, these two scenarios are only descriptive of four of the sixteen MBTI types. But in any of these cases, understanding the types provides important clues as to how they may fall victim to some of the pitfalls common to entrepreneurs running their own businesses.

By understanding their key entrepreneurial strengths and weaknesses, they can take a tailored approach to their growth areas, focusing on their strengths and priorities. In some cases, this involves identifying a somewhat modified approach to the area of ​​concern that allows them to comfortably become what their company needs, rather than forcing them to become something they are not. .

Source: www.entrepreneur.com