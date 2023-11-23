How UK universities can retain their brightest supercomputer brains

UK universities are vital to the UK’s research industry, providing innovation in many areas. Supercomputers and high performance computing (HPC) have fueled this innovation for decades. However, recent worrying trends suggest an exodus of talent and exploration of new horizons in other areas of the industry. Here, Owen Thomas, founder of Red Oak Consultancy, asks why, arguing that there is an urgent need to retain the human capital behind the world’s fastest supercomputers, before it is too late.

HPC employees working in research and education often have a unique set of skills and experiences that make them highly sought after in the corporate world. Transitioning from academia to the corporate sector is an increasingly common career move, and there are several compelling reasons behind this trend. UK universities face a challenge; Not only in retaining their best talent, but also in helping provide clear pathways and better opportunities for young, new candidates in study options and then research and HPC.

However, according to the latest Higher Education Statistics Agency (HESA) figures, the number of individuals transitioning from education to industry has increased by 45% – from 1,490 to 2,160. There are many factors that influence the decision to move – interregional mobility, as it is often referred to – ranging from the demand for financial and job security at the individual level, to external influences such as funding challenges, limited career progression and Work-life balance – up to. Or imbalance, even.

Similarly, while the increased presence of academics in industry provides significant benefits by allowing companies access to cutting-edge knowledge and transferable skills, it is important to try to understand whether these moves are involuntary, such as termination of contracts, or for personal gain. Achieving and sustainability.

Additionally, HPC professionals in research and education develop a specialized skill set that is in high demand. He has expertise in parallel computing, cluster management, and optimization of complex algorithms. These skills are not only transferable but extremely valuable in some corporate environments where big data analysis and computational modeling are becoming important.

Furthermore, HPC researchers have honed their problem-solving abilities through the constant need to optimize code, manage large datasets, and solve complex scientific challenges. These skills are applicable in the corporate world, where professionals are often tasked with solving complex issues in supply chain management, defense, finance, healthcare, engineering, and many alternative fields.

And let us not forget, many universities and research institutes have collaborated with corporate partners. This provides HPC employees with experience of alternative work cultures and projects, making the transition seem attractive and potentially seamless.

What can be done to stop bleeding?

Obviously, it is unrealistic to expect the world of academia to match all the financial benefits and career prospects that the corporate world can offer, and the attractions will always be there. And who can blame anyone for wanting to get into pharmaceuticals or Formula 1, which would look very different in the last 20 years without HPC, and given the uncertainty of budget constraints and never-ending funding, compared to what it is? Brings all the glamour. -go round.

But UK universities could still, with every justification, retain their place as centers of research and innovation for many years to come, and perhaps that is why the government needs to focus on the added value that academia brings and enhance security. And there is a need to invest in ways to create incentives. and better work-life balance for researchers. Attracting interest and money.

Universities and the UK government could certainly do more to ‘PR’ the work of researchers in academia and encourage them to do so. In October 2023, the National Center for Universities and Business (NCUB) released a report titled ‘Attracting international investment in research and development’, which outlines a strategy to attract foreign investment in R&D and more Recommends actions to win foreign investment. The report states: “Therefore coordination between the supply of skills in terms of both HE and FE, and efforts to encourage clusters to center HE research, is therefore important for the attraction of high-tech FDI.”

Dr Jo Marshall, Chief Executive of NCUB, was quoted as saying, “Although the UK attracts significant amounts of international investment, now is not the time for complacency. If the Government can boost the UK economy through more research and innovation If we are serious about scaling up, we need to see a fundamental change in the level of private R&D investment from overseas into the UK. However, despite various strategies, reviews, incentives and policies, private R&D investment remains largely Is stable. And I would agree.

While the report focuses on the need for collaboration between business and academia to enable the UK to remain a progressive competitor in the global market for R&D investment, the role of UK universities is fundamental to this, And for the benefits to be realized in UK industry. Fundamental to that success, of course, are skilled researchers, drawing on HPC experience.

funding gap

Furthermore, UK universities face increasing challenges in bridging the funding gap for full economic costs (FEC), which is not covered by UKRI grants and other research funding sources. This often leads to university budget holders cross-subsidizing research from other areas, which undoubtedly has an impact, but is clearly ultimately unsustainable.

Similarly, HPC funding to support research can be a minefield, depending on who is influencing the decision to invest, or is commissioning, universities to take ownership when investing in HPC. The focus should be on total costs, rather than keeping an eye on any fixed or depreciating assets, so that they can be fully supported. Research departmental staff. Without HPC, we cannot access data at the speed and accuracy required, so this is an area where universities can help strengthen their research departments and reassure their staff.

need for routes

To my knowledge, there are not many universities offering high quality HPC courses in the UK apart from Edinburgh. There is definitely a trick being overlooked here as these courses can and should provide clear pathways for the next generation of HPC talent to get their way in the door and into research. If that were the case, the bleeding at the top level would not have been so severe despite the influx of fresh young talent.

Similarly, there is still more that can be done by universities to encourage students into HPC and computer science in general. Open days, and STEM days, which encourage pupils to consider options and sixth formers in the field, should focus not only on the merits of the courses and their teaching, but also on How it opens up wider horizons in our fields. It has already been discussed. It should be made clear that by pursuing a career in HPC one can have a significant impact on our future economies, health, and even the future of our planet. Finally, it is noteworthy that there is such an imbalance in gender roles in the HPC field. When I first started in HPC about 30 years ago, I assumed the male/female split in HPC was pretty even. This has now changed dramatically, and while there has been a recent increase in women enrolling on computer science courses, male students still outnumber female students by 4.3 to 1 (2022). There is clearly still a lot of work to be done by UK universities to encourage women into HPC and computer science.

High-performance computing employees in research and education have a wealth of skills and experiences that make them highly attractive to the corporate world. Their specialized knowledge, problem-solving abilities, strong work ethic, and adaptability make them valuable assets to companies across a variety of industries. As the demand for data-driven decision making and computational expertise continues to grow, the migration of HPC professionals into the corporate sector is likely to continue and both parties will benefit through the exchange of knowledge and innovation. But action also needs to be taken to encourage new talent into academia with a clear and incentivized pathway to allow UK universities, research and HPC to flourish.

