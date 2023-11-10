November 10, 2023

Warning: sprintf(): Too few arguments in /home/productt/taranganews.com/wp-content/themes/chromenews/lib/breadcrumb-trail/inc/breadcrumbs.php on line 253
How two sisters turned their passion for yoga into a ₹500 crore startup acquired by ITC


In the bustling streets of entrepreneurship, Suhasini Sampat’s The story stands as a testament to innovation and resilience. It all started with a simple desire to pursue yoga in New York. While eating energy bars, Suhasini and her sister Anindita realized that such a healthy snack was unheard of in India. Fast forward to 2015, Yoga Bar was born, a brainchild created to tackle the problem of 40% of Indians skipping the most important meal of the day.

what to know? Suhasini, who was then a consultant at McKinsey, understood this difference firsthand. He envisioned a 20 gram multigrain energy bar, priced at just ₹40, packed with natural goodness like oats and almonds. Its aim was to provide a quick, healthy meal to the always-busy Indians, ensuring that no one misses breakfast again.

Initial investment came from family, including his elder sister Aarti, and Yoga Bar soon became a staple with over 5000 stores and yoga studios across Bangalore. The repeat purchase rate was staggering – 75% – a clear indicator of the product’s appeal.

Venture capitalists could not ignore this discussion. Yoga Bar raised Rs 70 crore, a large part of which was invested in setting up a manufacturing unit. This strategic move paid off with annual revenue doubling significantly to Rs 32 crore in 2019-20.

Also see: How Ajay Bijli transformed PVR from a family-owned single screen into a ₹17,000 crore business

Then, came the pandemic, which posed a major challenge. With a primarily offline business model, Suhasini had to grow fast. Within a few months, Yoga Bar turned into an online sensation, with sales skyrocketing. Post-Covid, revenue increased to Rs 68 crore, with online sales contributing half of the business.

take stock of the coming week

Get all the latest stock market trends and news to prepare you for the week ahead.

Congratulations!
You have successfully subscribed.

Vikas was unstoppable. Yoga Bar expanded its offerings, and soon, industry giants were lining up for a piece of the pie. ITC made the acquisition by buying 39% stake in Yoga Bar for Rs 175 crore to strengthen its healthy product lineup.

Suhasini’s rise from consultant to business titan, without a marketing team and amid a pandemic, is an epitome of inspiration, showing how foresight and resilience can turn obstacles into triumphs.

Read Next: How two friends from Ranchi founded a global agri-tech venture that could even talk to Google

Source: in.benzinga.com

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Pumps 15%, Bulls Target $1

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Pumps 15%, Bulls Target $1

November 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Why are Ireland’s leaders willing to be tougher on Israel than others?

November 10, 2023

You may have missed

Investment trusts: a sector under siege

November 10, 2023
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Pumps 15%, Bulls Target $1

MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon Pumps 15%, Bulls Target $1

November 10, 2023
AI chatbots ‘hallucination’ but can ChatGPT or Bard be ‘hypnotised’ to give malicious recommendations?

Why are Ireland’s leaders willing to be tougher on Israel than others?

November 10, 2023
Walmart’s Black Friday deals are live — including AirPods – The Points Guy

Walmart’s Black Friday deals are live — including $69 AirPods – The Points Guy

November 10, 2023
US International Development Finance Corporation reiterates million loan commitment to CDB to support Sri Lankan entrepreneurs – Adderana Biz English

US International Development Finance Corporation reiterates $30 million loan commitment to CDB to support Sri Lankan entrepreneurs – Adderana Biz English | sri lanka business news

November 10, 2023
How well did Clavio, Arm, and Instacart really perform in their first test on the public markets?

How well did Clavio, Arm, and Instacart really perform in their first test on the public markets?

November 10, 2023