How two sisters turned their passion for yoga into a ₹500 crore startup acquired by ITC

In the bustling streets of entrepreneurship, Suhasini Sampat’s The story stands as a testament to innovation and resilience. It all started with a simple desire to pursue yoga in New York. While eating energy bars, Suhasini and her sister Anindita realized that such a healthy snack was unheard of in India. Fast forward to 2015, Yoga Bar was born, a brainchild created to tackle the problem of 40% of Indians skipping the most important meal of the day.

what to know? Suhasini, who was then a consultant at McKinsey, understood this difference firsthand. He envisioned a 20 gram multigrain energy bar, priced at just ₹40, packed with natural goodness like oats and almonds. Its aim was to provide a quick, healthy meal to the always-busy Indians, ensuring that no one misses breakfast again.

Initial investment came from family, including his elder sister Aarti, and Yoga Bar soon became a staple with over 5000 stores and yoga studios across Bangalore. The repeat purchase rate was staggering – 75% – a clear indicator of the product’s appeal.

Venture capitalists could not ignore this discussion. Yoga Bar raised Rs 70 crore, a large part of which was invested in setting up a manufacturing unit. This strategic move paid off with annual revenue doubling significantly to Rs 32 crore in 2019-20.

Then, came the pandemic, which posed a major challenge. With a primarily offline business model, Suhasini had to grow fast. Within a few months, Yoga Bar turned into an online sensation, with sales skyrocketing. Post-Covid, revenue increased to Rs 68 crore, with online sales contributing half of the business.

Vikas was unstoppable. Yoga Bar expanded its offerings, and soon, industry giants were lining up for a piece of the pie. ITC made the acquisition by buying 39% stake in Yoga Bar for Rs 175 crore to strengthen its healthy product lineup.

Suhasini’s rise from consultant to business titan, without a marketing team and amid a pandemic, is an epitome of inspiration, showing how foresight and resilience can turn obstacles into triumphs.

