As autumn approaches and the nights get longer and cooler, the clocks will go back to 2 a.m. on Sundays.

October 29 marks the end of Daylight Saving Time (DST), bringing the UK back to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) until next spring.

The change across much of Europe and the Northern Hemisphere means Britons will benefit from an extra hour of sleep in the morning and an extra hour of light in the evening.

According to boiler expert BOXD, this Sunday is the recommended day to turn the heating back on.

But according to a university study, maintaining DST all year round could save households hundreds of pounds a year in energy costs.

This ritual was first introduced during World War I as an effort to reduce energy demand by providing additional daylight in the evening.

It was abolished when the war ended, but brought back during the 1980s when the need for savings returned due to the global oil crisis.

Since 2002, all EU countries have had to adjust their clocks on the last Sunday of March and October.

But leading academics at Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) argue that homes could save around £1.20 a day in electricity costs if clocks were left alone.

The university said that staying on daylight saving time as opposed to GMT would also reduce the pressure on the grid by 10 percent.

Electricity demand peaks between 5pm and 7pm, causing the grid to struggle.

The calculations made by Qube took into account neither gas use, nor electricity used by businesses. If they do, the potential energy savings would be “even more significant”, said Professor Aoife Foley, from the university’s department of mechanical aerospace engineering.

He added: “[This] “This will reduce demand for commercial and residential electricity as people leave work earlier and go home earlier, which means less lighting and heating is required.”

Cube’s calculations were based on rates under the government’s energy price guarantee, when a typical household paid £2,500 a year. The university estimates that maintaining daylight saving time would save households £400 per year.

In October, household energy bills fell for the first time since Putin’s invasion of Ukraine caused wholesale energy market disruption. A typical family currently pays £1,834 a year, under the price cap set by regulator Ofgem.

In January, when the cap is adjusted, the bill is expected to rise to £1,899, according to analysts Cornwall Insight. However this year households will not benefit from Government support, which has cut energy bills by £400 between October 2022 and March 2023.

Britain has already experimented with maintaining DST. The three-year trial was stopped in 1971 amid strong opposition from farmers.

The European Union has previously considered abandoning DST as a means of energy savings. Last year, Trafford’s Liberal Democrat peer Lord Lee suggested “double summer time” to help struggling families cope with rising utility costs.

Defenders of keeping DST argue that less morning light would lead to more car accidents, while also creating time zone issues between the UK and Ireland. Those living in Scotland will also not see daylight until 9am.

Trade bodies The Tourism Alliance and the Association of Leading Visitor Attractions have also said that doubling summer hours should be considered, while the National Farmers’ Union of Scotland said it was “open to further independent analysis”.

Spokesman Bob Carruth said: “The modern farm is well lit and increasingly mechanized, so the dangers posed by conducting field operations or handling livestock on dark winter mornings are not as great as they once were.”

However, he said that more research is needed, “as yet there is insufficient justification for making changes to existing arrangements”.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com