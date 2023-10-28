How Tracee Ellis Ross is driving lasting beauty change with Pattern Hair Care

Tracee Ellis Ross doesn’t just put her money where her mouth is.

She puts her mind, body, heart and soul there too.

The multihyphenate launched Pattern Beauty, care for curly, frizzy and tight-textured hair, in September 2019, just months before COVID-19 shut down the world and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked a new social justice movement. Gave birth to.

But rather than deterring her, for Ross — the successful actor, producer, lawyer and, now, entrepreneur — who worked for a decade to bring the brand to life — those events helped catalyze an even bigger role. : To be a leading voice in beauty driving meaningful change around inclusivity and equality in the industry.

“Tracy is a magnetic force whose superpower is inspiring others to look and think,” said Nykio Grieco, co-founder of Thirteen Loons. “Tracy creating patterns is an extension of her artistry, talent and ability to inspire future generations of founders.”

That means Ross is taking on additional roles beyond the boundaries of Pattern, such as Ulta Beauty’s diversity and inclusion advisor. But more importantly, it resulted in the founder not only growing her business – but doubling the textured hair category as a whole. She has become a leading voice for equality in the beauty industry, holding herself and her partners accountable.

“Progress has been made,” Ross said, “more black-owned brands are on shelves, more people are seen wearing their hair natural. But there is still more work to be done.”

For one, although textured hair care is the fastest growing category in hair, with over half of the US population considered to have textured hair, many still consider it a “niche.” “Black consumers represent $1.2 trillion in spending power, which is a huge opportunity for growth, but I still don’t think black consumers are being prioritized,” said Ross, who believes its More research and data are needed to demonstrate the scope. opportunity.

And it’s not just getting more Black-owned brands on store shelves. This is also helping them to stay there. Ross said, “It’s no joke, the amount of financial and operational resources a brand requires to remain competitive in the major retail environment.” “A lot of new brands are not set up for this, especially if you take into account that Black women founders are the largest growing group in the industry, yet the money is at the lowest end of the scale. This needs to be looked at from a systemic perspective.”

Ross knows of where she speaks – she’s a hands-on founder who is deeply involved in the day-to-day operations of the business. “She is a dynamic businesswoman who is extremely passionate about her brand and the community it serves,” said Dave Kimbell, CEO of Ulta Beauty. “She has been an incredible champion for our DEI efforts and a trusted partner in helping us hold us accountable. She helps keep us honest and focused on the areas we need to improve on, and provides the unique perspective we rely on to fuel our work.

Kimbell added, “She puts her whole heart into everything she does and it is reflected in the results of her efforts.”

Pattern Beauty’s success belies Kimbell’s claims. Since launching in 2019, the brand has grown from seven stock keeping units to more than 50 across wash, style, treat and heat categories; Distribution from Ulta Beauty has expanded to 10 retailers globally, including Sephora, Macy’s, ThirteenLoon and Ulta at Target in North America and Boots in the UK.

In the past, Ross has talked about expanding into body care and potentially even skin care, but for now, she’s focusing solely on hair. “The business has grown at a tremendous pace, and I don’t know what happened with that growth,” he said. “Being a smart leader and smart business owner means continuing to pay attention to what the business needs, staying focused on that vision, while also responding to developments that are happening.”

She added, “What customers love most is our dedication to a specific promise and purpose, our conversation about authentic beauty, and the fact that our visual language continually reaffirms that promise.” “I’m transparent about this when I talk to other entrepreneurs – be clear about your mission and stay focused on it. Actually deliver on your promise, which means you need to define that promise and mission from the beginning.

Ross recently brought on former Fenty executive Christian Pendarvis as co-CEO, but has no plans to step back from the business. She interviews every new employee (favorite questions include: What’s your superpower? What’s your dream job? What kind of growth are you looking for?) with the goal of creating a team and culture that’s fun. Be kind, creative and purposeful. “Pattern is a practical, heart-driven business – everything from our formula to our campaigns really comes from that place,” he said. “It takes a special kind of team.”

If this all sounds very personal – it is. “I’m chooser,” she famously told Oprah during an interview in 2020, noting that often young girls are raised to dream of their big weddings rather than their life goals. Ross said, “I’ve pushed hard against it because I want young people to dream of the life they want and what they want to give to the world.” “Launching Pattern wasn’t just about doing something — it was, I wanted to share something with the world to make it feel better about something.”

She tells the story of her falling out with a beauty entrepreneur in the service sector who went on to become a household name.

“I told him, ‘I don’t understand. If you’re building a business, don’t you need to keep your core customers like me? You’ll lose patience if you keep bugging them.’

“She said, ‘My goal is to become a household name and if that means sacrificing my core customer, that’s OK with me,’” Ross recounted.

“I’ve always remembered that, and one thing I’ve brought to Pattern is that I will always respect my core customer base. “I would never sacrifice the core mission of a brand to become more attractive,” she said. “Success for me must come from respecting and serving the mission.”

Source: wwd.com