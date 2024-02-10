How Toyota claimed pole position for the hybrid car gold rush

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda believes electric cars will never take more than a third of the market share – Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

Speaking to Toyota employees last month, Akio Toyoda seemed a little hurt.

The chairman of the world’s biggest carmaker has told how he was “beaten” by critics for refusing to bet all his company’s chips on electric vehicles (EVs).

Instead, he has doggedly supported a so-called multi-pathway approach that spans EVs, hybrids and even hydrogen-powered cars.

The decision has enraged climate activists who once praised Toyota for its eco-friendly Prius hatchback, while industry insiders have also wondered whether the company was making a strategic mistake.

“It’s really hard to fight alone,” Toyoda told staff, according to a translation of his January comments.

But now the industrialist’s rivals are watching with envy, as a slowdown in EV sales has left his company poised to cash in on the surge in demand for hybrids.

Toyota plans to sell 10.3 million cars in 2023, up 7.7 percent from a year earlier.

The total includes 3.5 million hybrids and plug-in hybrids – a 32 percent increase year-on-year – but only 104,000 EVs.

For the year to the end of March, the Japanese giant is now forecasting profits of 4.5 trillion yen (£24 billion), up from 2.5 trillion yen previously.

Toyota Executive Vice President Yoichi Miyazaki said hybrids are also selling strongly in China, the world’s biggest market and maker of EVs.

“As a realistic solution, hybrids are still preferred by our customers,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, rival manufacturers pushing ahead with EVs are now hitting the brakes, with Ford, Volkswagen and General Motors among those reducing production.

After successfully targeting early adopters, they are finding it increasingly difficult to crack the mass market – many consumers are still put off by high prices and concerns about charging infrastructure.

“EVs have captured all the early adopters and affluent demand,” explains Andrew Bergbaum, automotive expert at consultancy AlixPartners.

“But costs have still not dropped to the point where they have reached mass-market prices seen with internal combustion engine (ICE) cars.

“Hybrids are also quite cheap [than EVs]Because the batteries in them are very small.

“Once you combine that with range anxiety and concerns about EV resale values, it’s a fairly understandable market phenomenon.”

Along with cheaper upfront costs than EVs, automotive analysts say drivers also like the fact that their hybrids get more out of each tank of gasoline.

Toyota’s Prius, first launched in 1997, became one of the most popular hybrid cars, with the model selling over five million globally.

While the company and other proponents have long argued that hybrids are an ideal bridge between gasoline-only cars and pure EVs, Toyota’s president said the company serves many markets around the world that are moving toward electrification, like Japan and the West. Can’t progress fast with.

In his remarks to staff last month, Toyoda said one billion people around the world still live in areas without electricity. “So a single [EV] The alternative cannot provide transportation for everyone,” he said.

However, their critics, including Greenpeace, charge that hybrids cannot drop emissions fast enough to prevent globally catastrophic climate change.

Yet, the biggest barriers to EV adoption even in the West are high prices and unevenly distributed charging infrastructure.

According to MoneySavingExpert, the new, petrol-fuelled version of the Vauxhall Corsa – one of the UK’s most popular cars – will cost you £19,000, while the EV version costs £34,000.

Meanwhile, governments are failing to keep up their end of the bargain by ensuring that there is always somewhere to charge.

The UK vowed to install at least six high-power charging stations in every motorway service area in England by the end of last year, but it narrowly missed the target – only two of the five service areas meet this standard. Let’s complete.

Meanwhile, early adopters of EVs have faced steep insurance premiums and rapid price declines, with used prices expected to fall by more than half in three years.

Against this backdrop, hybrids are proving extremely popular, with sales in some markets currently growing faster than EVs.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), hybrid and plug-in hybrid sales in the UK rose 31 per cent last year to a combined 380,253 cars. This increased their total market share from 17.9 percent to 20 percent.

By comparison, EV sales rose 18 percent to 314,687 percent – ​​but their market share declined from 16.6 percent to 16.5 percent.

Over the same period, hybrid sales in the EU rose 30 percent to 2.7 million units, driven by demand in Germany, France and Spain.

And while the UK and EU are both set to ban the sale of hybrids from 2035, one huge market is set to remain open longer: China.

In Western markets, hybrids often sell for a few thousand dollars more than petrol cars, but in China the trend has been reversed – some auto giants are selling them for as much as 20 percent less than their combustion engine counterparts. .

Last year, while the number of EVs purchased in China rose 38 percent to 6.68 million, the number of plug-in hybrids jumped 85 percent to 2.8 million.

“Although pure battery-powered EVs are leading the transition… sales data shows that consumers are demanding a variety of hybrid vehicles that provide backup,” Ernan Cui, an analyst at Gavecal Dragonomics, told The Nikkei in Japan. As we burn fossil fuels.”

Furthermore, Toyota’s existing hybrid advantage cannot be easily replicated. AlixPartners’ Bergbaum says it takes five to seven years to develop a new car.

“So the decisions taken years ago really determine when you are going to launch the car,” he explains. “You change it but really only for a year or two.”

However, manufacturers may adjust their EV production lines.

“But if you don’t have a hybrid in development or production at the moment, you probably won’t be able to build a hybrid – because the investment is too big.”

Toyota’s strategy also includes continued investment in hydrogen cars, but it has seen little success so far with the launch of its Mirai model. Hydrogen cars use fuel cells instead of batteries, relying on the chemical reaction between hydrogen and oxygen for propulsion.

Like petrol vehicles, these can theoretically be refilled very quickly. “But if you actually bought one in Europe, you’d find it very difficult to fill it up,” says Bergbaum.

Still, he argues, critics are wrong to charge that Toyota has taken no interest in EVs. While climate activists accuse the company of negligence, it is still investing $35 billion in the technology by 2030.

By then it expects to have about 30 electric car models available, or about a quarter of its current lineup. Currently only one is on sale, the bZ4X SUV, with disappointing results.

A Toyota spokesperson says the company “sees carbon as the enemy, not a single power-train”, adding: “A number of carbon-reduction solutions are offered – from battery-electric vehicles to mix, [plug-in hybrids], [fuel cell cars] And [hybrids] So that customers can choose the most suitable option for them keeping in mind the availability of renewable energy, infrastructure, government policy and price point.

The company says it aims to bring 10 EV models to market by 2026, when it expects sales to reach 1.5 million a year.

Last year Toyota claimed it had made a technological breakthrough that could halve the cost, size and weight of batteries – a potential game-changer.

Owners say these solid-state batteries will provide a 20 percent improvement in so-called cruising range, for example motorway driving, and will charge in 10 minutes or less. They aim to bring the technology on the roads by 2027.

Should the hybrid gold rush come to an end, Toyota will need innovations like this to differentiate itself in the extremely crowded field of EVs.

A particular threat to the company will come from China. “If you’re asking whether it was smart to have a multi-propulsion strategy and invest in solid state, it looks like it might have been,” Bergbaum says.

“But I don’t think this game has been played completely yet. Because the Chinese are now coming in and selling cars that are priced in line with the standard ICE.

“So I think we’re going to see a very different dynamic in the European market very soon.”

Emissions regulations also continue to accelerate – the UK’s zero emissions vehicle mandate began this year, tightening the screws on manufacturers – Toyota may also be under pressure from governments to move faster into EVs.

But when Chairman Toyoda spoke to employees last month, they didn’t seem worried.

“I think that’s something that the customer and the market will decide,” he said. “Not regulatory value or political power.”

