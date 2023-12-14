How to watch Thursday Night Football Week 15 of the NFL's 2023-2024 season online for free and without cable

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t had a great start to the 2023 season, but their comeback story is worth watching.

True…they’re still in last place in the AFC West. And making the playoffs is a very distant dream. But it is not out of the realm of possibility. And a win against the Chargers, who share a cellar with them, could put them within reach of a wild card slot.

not likely? Perhaps. But as each NFL season ends, stories like this make it tempting. And this week’s competition is really about who wants it more.

Here’s how to watch this week’s game and what you can expect from Thursday night’s game tonight and moving forward.

Which NFL teams are playing on Thursdays this season?

Here’s who is playing where and when. (The home team is in second place.)

Thursday, December 14

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime

Thursday, December 21

New Orleans Saints vs Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 PM on Amazon Prime

Thursday, December 28

New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns, 8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime

Can I watch NFL Thursday night games for free on broadcast television?

You can, but not on the East Coast. Only viewers in Las Vegas or Los Angeles will be able to watch the game via broadcast TV. Thursday night games can only be watched if you are in the broadcast area of ​​the two teams that are playing. If not, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account.

Can I live stream NFL Thursday night games online if I don’t have an Amazon Prime account?

Sorry but no. Amazon has exclusivity for all remaining Thursday night games. Other streaming services may not carry them.

What changes is Amazon making to the 2023 NFL games?

Amazon is using machine learning to identify important situations this season, allowing fans to read plays and track open receivers in real time. It also guides viewers on how fourth-down decisions are made. Meanwhile, a feature called the Field Goal Target Zone overlays several lines on the field that show the statistical probability that a kicker will make a field goal.

If you happen to be attending a game in progress, the Rapid Recap feature lets you catch the action you missed before jumping into the livestream, making the viewing process streamlined.

The broadcast will also include several twists from last year, including overlaying statistics and game updates using “X-ray” technology, such that it provides information about which actors are in a scene during a movie or TV show. Are.

Who is Amazon’s broadcasting team?

Play-by-play is handled by veteran Al Michaels. Kirk Herbstreit contributes color commentary.

An alternate stream is also available for younger viewers, featuring YouTube group Dude Perfect replacing the standard play-by-play and color commentary team.

Does the NFL offer any viewing packages to watch Thursday night games?

it happens! nfl app This will let you stream games that are broadcast locally in your market, as well as games played in prime time.

