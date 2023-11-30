Elon Musk’s Tesla will take delivery of its first long-awaited Cybertruck on Thursday, with a live stream to highlight the milestone starting at 3 p.m. Eastern.

First unveiled in 2019, this model is Tesla’s first truck, but looks a bit like the competition with an angular stainless-steel frame and armored glass. Tesla said the vehicle is built for “ultimate durability” and passenger safety, despite a demo in 2019 in which the glass on the stage was described as bulletproof if struck by a metal ball.

Ten cars are expected to be delivered on Thursday, according to a quote from Tesla’s global product design director, Javier Verdura, cited by Mexican newspaper Milenio. Musk said during the 2023 New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday that he expects it to be “the biggest product launch ever on Earth this year.”

Guests view the Tesla Cybertruck at the Cyber ​​Rodeo grand opening ceremony for the new $1.1 billion Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

What time is the Cybertruck delivery event?

A live stream of the delivery event will be available on Musk’s social media platform X, formerly Twitter, at 3 p.m. Eastern on Thursday.

The broadcast will also be available on Tesla’s website.

How much will the Cybertruck cost?

While Tesla originally said the truck’s starting price would be under $40,000, experts expect the company to reveal updated pricing on Thursday.

“($400,000 in 2023) is not a realistic price point,” Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights, said in a statement Wednesday. “The reality is that no full-size truck, electric or gas, transacts anywhere near the $40K mark on average.”

Edmunds data shows the average MSRP for the full-size truck segment is $65,158 and $76,281 for heavy-duty trucks.

A Tuesday note from Wedbush Securities technology analyst Dan Ives said “whisper numbers” for Tesla’s single-motor truck are in the $50,000 range, with prices for dual- and tri-motor variants falling between $60,000 and $80,000. is likely to.

A Tesla Cybertruck is parked outside the 44 Club during the Formula 1 Lenovo United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday, October 22, 2023.

Who is buying the Cybertruck?

Musk said in October that more than 1 million people have reserved the Cybertruck so far.

Caldwell said the Cybertruck’s first customers will likely be early adopters “who care more about being the first to show off a shiny-new, angular toy than they do about price.”

“The Cybertruck should do well in sales as a niche vehicle with an immediate, overwhelming response, although Elon has already indicated production challenges could make demand controversial,” Caldwell said in the statement.

During Tesla’s October earnings call, Musk said he expected “huge challenges in reaching mass production with the Cybertruck.” The vehicle is not expected to be cash flow positive for the next 12 to 18 months, and Musk said Tesla will not be able to produce 250,000 Cybertrucks annually until 2025.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils the Cybertruck at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California. The window pane broke during a demonstration on the strength of glass.

“Long-term, this feels like a true test for Tesla because it represents the brand’s first entry that feels legitimately risky from a product perspective and has the added challenge of an established competitor set,” Caldwell said. Said. He said that while full-size trucks traditionally have higher margins, because of the Cybertruck’s design and production challenges “Tesla is unlikely to reap those rewards like legacy automakers.”

