How to view Apple Notes attachments in smaller view in iOS

In a previous article, we explained how to change Notes attachment size in macOS Sonoma. Here’s how to do it in iOS.

In our previous article on changing the Notes attachment size in macOS Sonoma, we saw how to adjust the display size of images, links, and other attachments.

You can do the same thing in iOS and iPadOS 17 as well.

Below we will use iPadOS as an example.

View attachments in Notes for iOS or iPadOS

To view and change Notes attachments in iOS or iPadOS, first open the Notes app by tapping it on the Home screen.

Next, tap a note on the left side of the display on iPadOS or from the main Notes list in iOS. This displays the tapped note and any embedded attachments on the right side of the iPad display.

Tap and drag and drop one or more attachments on the right side of the display. Tap in popup menu chooseAlthough you can also choose select all From the popup menu select All note attachments in the pane.

Attachments can include links, videos, images, and other embedded content.

Tap or press to change the attachment size

Like macOS, you can view attachments as a small view or a large view in iOS or iPadOS.

You can resize one or more attachments in a note by simply selecting them, then pressing and holding, and then selecting one of them small scene Or big view From see as popup menu.

The larger view is more readable and provides more detail in each attachment, but the smaller view is more compact and requires less overall scrolling.

Changing all attachment display sizes at once

If you want to change its display size All attachment, use first select all Menu items as described above. Once you’ve selected all the attachments, tap the small round button with an ellipsis (three dots) on the top right corner of the display:

From the popup menu displayed, select Attachment View->Set All to Small (Or set all to large, This changes the display size of all attachments at once.

Use the “Set all to” submenu to change all attachment sizes at once.

You do not need to have all attachments selected for this submenu to work – regardless of how many attachments you actually have selected, the submenu items behave the same. When you tap the ellipsis button the submenu items still read “Set All” regardless of the number of documents selected.

The behavior is almost identical to macOS

Note that in Notes for iOS and iPadOS, like macOS, if you select only Some? attachments to a note, then resize via the popup menu, it still only resizes first attachment In selection. Other attachment sizes in the selection are left as they were.

This is similar to how Notes behaves in macOS (and in iOS and iPadOS it still violates Apple’s human interface guidelines). What Needed When you do this, iOS or iPadOS should resize all selected attachments to the selected size.

But none of Apple’s operating systems work the way they should.

In short, to set the attachment size of Notes in iOS or iPadOS, you can use the press-and-hold method on one or more selected attachments, or you can use one of set all Menu item from the ellipsis button as described above to change all attachment sizes at once.

Hopefully, Apple will fix the above bugs soon.

Source: appleinsider.com