How to use the new ProRAW options in iOS 17

iOS 17 offers different formats for image capture

Apple’s iOS 17 brings a game-changing feature for iPhone photographers – the ability to change ProRAW format settings. Here’s where to change formats and what each one can offer.

By understanding and using these settings, iPhone photographers can take full advantage of their device’s capabilities, ensuring that every shot is captured with the potential for stunning results. Whether a user is a seasoned professional or an avid hobbyist, these new features in iOS 17 can help them improve their mobile photography.

The ProRAW format combines the editing flexibility of RAW with Apple’s computational photography features, providing greater control over the final image. By adjusting ProRAW settings, photographers can make decisions about image resolution and file size that directly impact their workflow and the quality of their images.

Professional photographers and enthusiasts who use their iPhone to capture high-quality images will find these settings invaluable. The ability to switch between resolutions and formats means one can choose to shoot in lower resolution for everyday photos to save space or ramp up to the highest resolution for shots that require the most detail. Is required.

Additionally, those who post-process their images will appreciate the flexibility ProRAW offers in editing software.

How to switch between ProRAW formats

To access these new options, iPhone users with iOS 17 and Pro or Pro Max models can go to Settings > Camera > Format, Next, among all the other options, there is a section called “Pro Default”. The options here allow photographers to decide on a balance between image quality and file size. Options include JPEG Max (up to 48 MP), ProRAW 12MP, and ProRAW Max (up to 48MP).

The file size is approximately 10MB for JPEG at 48MP, 25MB for ProRAW at 12MP, and 75MB for ProRAW at 48MP. Apple also includes information in the Format section about what each lens is capable of.

You can now choose the ProRAW option in Settings

For example, the main camera can capture 48MP images at the default “1x” zoom setting. But night mode, flash and macro photos will always be saved at 12MP. Live Photos can be saved at 12 or 24MP.

Photographers can also choose between “High Efficiency” and “Most Compatible” images in the Format section. These refer to different file formats for saving photos and videos, each with advantages in terms of image quality and file size.

The High Efficiency setting saves photos in HEIF (High Efficiency Image File Format) and videos in HEVC (High Efficiency Video Coding), also known as H.265. They are designed to save storage space on your device without compromising image quality.

Meanwhile, the most compatible setting saves photos as JPEGs and videos as H.264 files. JPEG and H.264 are older formats that have been widely used for years. They are called the “most compatible” because they are supported by virtually all devices and operating systems, ensuring that files can be viewed and edited on different platforms without any problems.

However, these formats do not compress files as efficiently as high efficiency formats, resulting in larger file sizes for the same level of image quality. Users who have less iPhone storage may be best served by choosing a higher efficiency format.

Source: appleinsider.com