How to Use the 645 Election for Trusts and Estates SmartAsset

It’s easy to forget that income taxes are an important part of estate planning. But for executors and trustees, managing this tax burden is an essential part of handling the transfer of assets.

One tool that can significantly streamline this process is the Section 645 election. This section of the tax code allows you to combine an estate and a related irrevocable trust into one taxable entity. This reduces the overhead of estate management by allowing you to file one set of taxes each year instead of two, and by allowing you to file taxes for both entities at the same time.

Estates and trusts each must file taxes

In most cases, it takes more than 12 months to close a property and distribute all assets. During this time the estate will still have to file and pay taxes on any significant income generated from those assets.

Additionally, the revocable trust has become an increasingly popular part of estate planning, as it often allows heirs to avoid probate, fees, and inheritance disputes. After your death a revocable trust converts to an irrevocable trust, which must also be filed and paid annual taxes on its underlying assets.

It is common for the deceased to combine these in a “pour-over” approach to estate planning, in which they put the major assets into a trust and use their will to distribute the residual assets. While efficient from a cost and probate standpoint, this creates a two-way system in which both aspects of your estate must be filed independently with the IRS. The estate must file taxes based on its fiscal year, and the trust must file taxes based on the calendar year.

This doubles the overhead for the executor and trustee, including coordination if your will and your trust are managed by separate fiduciaries. In the year of the decedent’s death, this triples the overhead because the executor must also file a 1040 for the person’s last living months.

How Section 645 can streamline tax administration

To make this process easier, the IRS allows Section 645 elections.

If you place a revocable trust (often referred to as a living trust) at the time of your death, it will automatically convert to an irrevocable trust after you die. The Trust will now be an independently taxed and managed entity.

Once this happens, the executor of your estate and the trustee of the now-irrevocable trust can make a Section 645 election. This will allow them to treat the irrevocable trust as part of your estate for tax purposes. Your executor can file one set of taxes that will cover all assets, income and losses held by both entities. Additionally, your executor can file these taxes based on the fiscal year of the estate.

Using the fiscal year approach to the estate may make time management easier than meeting the calendar year requirements of the trust. For example, let’s say a decedent dies in early November. By filing a Section 645 election, the trustee can avoid filing and filing taxes for November and December. Instead, the estate may choose a more manageable fiscal year end, filing its taxes by the following October.

This process also helps reduce some tax requirements and overhead. Most notably, trusts are required to make quarterly estimated tax payments on their assets and income. The estate is not required to do this for the first two years after the decedent’s death, so treating the irrevocable trust as part of the underlying estate can effectively eliminate (or at least suspend) this requirement. May go).

645 how to choose

To make a Section 645 election, the trust in question must be a qualified revocable trust (QRT) as defined by Section 645. This means that the decedent independently owned and controlled the trust at the time of his or her death. Generally, a person is considered to own a trust if he has the power to revoke it at any time.

If the trust is a QRT, the executor and trustee make this election with Form 8855. Both will have to fill this form. Once this election is made, the executor must confirm it on the estate’s next tax filing.

Note that one advantage of this election is that estates are more exempt than trusts. A trust does not need to file taxes for less than $100 of income, while an estate does not need to file taxes for less than $600 of income. However, if an estate wishes to make a Section 645 election, regardless of income, it must file its next annual taxes to confirm the election.

Section 645 election is irreversible once made, although it is not permanent. This will continue until one of two conditions is met. First, this election ends when an entity distributes all of its assets and is liquidated. For example, it is not unusual for a trust to last longer than any assets. If the estate is closed but the trust remains open, the election will expire. Second, this election will end on the “Applicable Date.” Although this may change in some circumstances, the applicable date is generally set two years after the decedent’s death or six months after the final determination of any estate tax liability.

ground level

The Section 645 election is a tax election that allows you to treat an estate and an associated trust as one entity for income tax filing purposes. This is an irreversible, but temporary choice that can significantly streamline asset management.

property tax tips

Planning for your estate taxes can be complicated. Depending on your wealth level, you should be sure to prepare for the three big taxes: estate tax, gift tax, and state-level inheritance tax.

