How to Use macOS File Search Without Using Spotlight

When Mac users think of Search in macOS, they often think of Spotlight, but there’s another way. Here’s how to use the Finder’s built-in search instead.

Spotlight is Apple’s file indexing and search feature. It runs in the background indexing the contents of your files so that when you type something into its search field it knows exactly where to find the information you’re looking for.

But macOS has had its own built-in search feature for decades. You can use Finder File->Search Menu item or press command-f on a Mac’s keyboard to open Finder’s main search window.

launch

Once you open the Finder’s search window, you’re presented with a search field at the top and several controls for determining how the search is performed:

“Find” search window in Finder.

Below the “Find:” field where you type text is a row of buttons that tell the Finder what to search for. By clicking one of these buttons, you can search your entire Mac, specific folders, or networks.

clicking , The button on the right adds another row of criteria to further refine the search. You can also click save Button to save the search criteria as a set to use later.

Doing this saves each search in the /Library/Saved Searches folder in your user folder.

If you don’t specify any criteria other than search text, Finder searches both the content and the file name.

Click

Click the “+” button on the right side of the search window to add search criteria.

Add search criteria

after clicking , The button adds a file criteria row to the top of the Finder window that includes an Attributes and Type popup menu.

On the Attributes menu, you can determine which parts of each file system object you want to search: type, date, name, content, or if you choose Other Menu items, dozens of other criteria.

What you choose in the Attribute menu determines what will appear on the second item next to it.

Additional search feature sheet.

For example, if you set the Attributes menu KindThe second menu displays file types: Application, Document, PDF, Text, Image, etc. but if you choose Name From the Attribute menu, the items on the second menu change and another search field appears on the right:

Use the Attribute menu to set search criteria.

You can now set the file criteria you want to search for with Finder. Options include “matches”, “contains”, “starts with”, “ends with”, etc.

clicking , The button again adds another row of search criteria, which you can set differently. For example, if you set the first part of the criteria “Name”You can set the second set as one of the other options, for example, “Kind”,

The Finder’s search window will display all file system objects that match the specified criteria. There is no “Search” button: all search results appear in real time as you change the search criteria.

If you single-click to select an item in the search window, the file system path of the item is displayed at the bottom of the search window. You can control-click any part of the path to get a popup menu with menu items like “open”, “Show in attached folder”, “get info”And others.

You can also double-click the item directly in the search results window to open it in the Finder. If you select items in the search results window and drag them to another folder, disk volume, or desktop, Finder will make copies of the dragged items.

You can also control-click an item in the search results window to get the same standard Finder contextual popup menu that you would get if you control-clicked the item directly in the Finder.

Using Hover Shortcuts

Instead of specifying criteria, you can type a word into the search window when you first open it. “search for:” Field, and then hover over the field with the cursor.

This pops up a menu over the search field that contains two shortcut items: a “File name” and a “Contents” section. From here you can choose to search only by file name or content. What you choose determines the search results.

Hover over the Search for: field when you type the shortcut menu.

Using Quick Look

Once the search window displays its results, you can use Quick Look to preview the contents of each item. To do this select one or more file system items in the search window and press space bar On your Mac’s keyboard.

You can select multiple items and cycle through them in the Quick Look window by clicking , Arrow at the top of the QuickLook window:

Select the item in the search results and press Spacebar on the keyboard to open Quick Look.

Using the Search Window Toolbar

There is a standard toolbar at the top of the search results window. You can use most of the items in the toolbar to perform actions on selected files and folders, or the entire contents of search results.

You can also use most standard Finder menu items “Look” Menu to control how search results are displayed.

For example, in the toolbar, there is a standard share sheet button, tags, context menu, icon menu, and icon size slider. If you select the grid icon on the left side of the toolbar you can set the search results window to view as an icon, list, column, or gallery:

Use the items in the toolbar to change how search results are displayed.

Once you learn how to use the Find command’s search options, it’s easy to find what you want on your Mac. Its powerful search options allow you to specify as many or as few search criteria as you want.

