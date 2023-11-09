How to Use ClickBank Affiliate Marketing to Make Money

Did you know you can make some money as a ClickBank affiliate marketer on your website?

Ever heard of ClickBank? No?

Well, ClickBank is one of the most popular online websites for buying and selling information products. On this platform you can find email marketing software, audio books to help with public speaking and just about anything that you can imagine.

Getting Started With ClickBank Affiliate Marketing

Anyone can become a ClickBank affiliate — it’s free. When you find a product that you wish to promote, either by searching the ClickBank marketplace or at a vendor’s website, you will be provided with a unique link which you can use to direct customers to the product page.

Here’s is a quick guide on how you can become a ClickBank affiliate.

1. Open a ClickBank Account

Start by signing up for a ClickBank account. Enter your personal information.

You will then be asked to enter your banking information as well as your account information.

2. Getting Paid

Payments are sent out every 2 weeks if you wish to be paid by check and every week if you are eligible for direct deposits.

3. Choosing Products

To see the complete range of products, please visit the ClickBank Marketplace.

The marketplace listings are sorted in popularity order, but you can as well use the search box to find your preferred product.

Against each entry is a Promote button that provides you with the affiliate link. You will also be provided with info on the commission you will receive if you sell the item.

Tip: Aim for products with reasonable commission. No lower than let’s say 40 percent, to make your efforts worthwhile. Also, you should note that ClickBank deducts transaction fees from a sale. Here’s a calculator to help you calculate your actual commission. More so, you need to remember to disclose all your affiliate links and mark them as nofollow. Here are a few reasons as to why you need to do this.