How to use AI, ChatGPT to advance your career, save time | entrepreneur

It’s only been a year since ChatGPT launched and the world is already being divided into those who are using it to get ahead, and those who are not.

It is estimated that the bot has accumulated 1.7 billion users over the year. Within two months of its release, students were using the tool to save time or actually cheat on writing essays.

There is growing evidence that artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT can make you more efficient and competent at work. Taken to its logical conclusion, smart use of AI at the workplace can get you to promotions or more opportunities faster.

A recent study from Harvard Business School looked at what happened when 758 employees at Boston Consulting Group (BCG) were given OpenAI’s GPT-4.

Researchers found that BCG employees who used GPT-4 for consulting tasks were significantly more productive than those who did not have access to the tool.

AI-assisted consultants completed tasks 25% faster, completed 12% more tasks, and produced work 40% higher in quality. One caveat: This was only true for tasks that AI is known to be good at (and AI isn’t good at everything).

The people who got the biggest performance boost from AI were mid-table employees.

The TL;DR here is that AI can act as a kind of free, performance-enhancing drug for many workers in white-collar, office-based type roles, no matter how skilled they are. And the impact will be especially noticeable if no one in the company is using AI in this way.

The smartest way to use AI right now to make your work life easier

A launch plan designed by ChatGPT. ChatGPT through BI

There are plenty of signs that AI is great at administration and busy work.

Business Insider has spoken to a former recruiter who uses ChatGPT to compile lists of companies and employees; A real-estate agent who uses it to draft listings; And a marketer who uses it to answer customer questions.

All said that outsourcing time-consuming, small jobs to AI tools saved them time.

ChatGPT can simplify and summarize books, articles, and entire areas of research. This can provide great, human-like responses in a way that can help you quickly craft emails, documents, or feedback.

So the flip side of not using AI for these tasks could be that your AI-enhanced coworkers will suddenly become faster – and more valuable.

Developers say they’re 55% faster with AI coding tools

Github’s AI coding tool Copilot helps developers compile code faster. BI via Github/Youtube

While white-collar workers, for the most part, are still learning how AI can help or hinder their roles, techies are ahead of the game.

Tools like GitHub’s AI Copilot have been shown to significantly boost coders’ performance.

A 2022 analysis from the Microsoft-owned company said developers who used its AI Copilot tool to assist with coding were 55% faster than those who did not.

Now Microsoft has purchased GPT-4 powered Copilot for Office360, allowing employees to link AI to emails, team chats, and meetings. This tool can handle a lot of busy work with a surprisingly small amount of prompting, like drafting emails and documents or summarizing long meetings and team threads.

Google’s Duet can perform the same tasks for workspaces running on different systems. Zoom and Salesforce have also thrown their hat in the ring with similar AI productivity products.

The availability and range of new AI-powered tools coming to market means there is now likely to be a way for everyone to use them.

Matt Calkins, founder and CEO of enterprise software firm Appian, told Business Insider that the biggest impact he’s seen from AI is on productivity.

“Customer service is going to be better, the efficiency of our work is going to be better, the accuracy of our corporate data, the knowledge as it is brought to the moment of decision or action, is going to be better,” she said.

“I believe we should trust AI. It’s not going to make Shakespeare write correctly, but it’s going to make your corporation more productive. So that’s what we should be focusing on.”

AI at work still needs to be handled with caution

There are obvious caveats to using AI to do your work for you.

The technology has a tendency to hallucinate or invent facts, which has already gotten workers into trouble. Some companies even have specific rules for AI tools due to copyright or data security fears.

If you’re going to use ChatGPT to write documents, don’t give him proprietary company information, and fact-check everything he says. It is generally better to treat the technique as a novice apprentice and double-check anything important or potentially career-ending.

There is also a long-term concern about what the future looks like.

AI speed driving everyone to work could mean less work, especially in administration-focused roles. Freelancers say they are already losing work because of tools like ChatGPT.

If this year has shown us anything, it’s that AI isn’t going anywhere. Workers who want to stay on top may just need to find a way to work with it.

Additional reporting by Shona Ghosh.

