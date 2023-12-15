How to unlock trust in AI: Key insights from BSI's 'Trust in AI' poll

Global Managing Director, Digital Trust Consulting British Standards Institute (BSI),

getty

Artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a science fiction concept. It is becoming an everyday reality that has the potential to change our world and become a force for good throughout society. However, to truly flourish it needs public trust. A recent survey of more than 10,000 adults from nine countries (Australia, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, Netherlands, UK and US) by BSI sheds light on attitudes towards AI as well as the opportunities it provides. puts. Shape a better future and accelerate progress towards a sustainable world.

Here are the five key findings from BSI’s “Trust in AI Poll” and what the data tells us.

Fifty-six percent believe AI can help reduce pressure on the health care system.

People around the world are really excited about the benefits offered by AI. For example, nearly half of respondents expressed excitement about AI’s potential to help enhance medical diagnosis (52%), reduce food waste (49%) and create energy-efficient built environments (52%). Did.

During BSI’s survey, AI in healthcare attracted consistently high enthusiasm, with 52% believing it could help meet the needs of the healthcare workforce. Another key area identified was remote management of health conditions, with 52% supporting the use of AI for this.

But how do we harness the power and excitement of AI?

79 percent say AI needs trust if it is to be used to reduce carbon emissions.

The “Trust in AI Poll” shows that for AI to realize its full potential and become a force for good for people and the planet, trust at a societal level is essential.

Diving into the data, when asked to express how much trust is needed to use AI in key areas – on a scale ranging from “not trusted at all” to “Complete trust” – The results were clear: 74% said “trust was needed” for medical diagnosis and treatment and 75% for food preparation (including ordering and classifying food according to use-by dates). Said.

This was replicated across all industries, with 72% to 79% of consumers agreeing that there is a need for effective use of AI in everything from cybersecurity to manufacturing and financial transactions.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) say their work currently uses some form of AI every day.

Trust is undoubtedly important for AI adoption, but despite this, some countries are already ahead. China (70%) and India (64%) lead the way in daily use of AI in the workplace, while respondents in Australia (23%) and the UK (29%) use it the least. In the US, 37% say they currently use AI at work, while 46% do not and about 17% are unsure. Of those globally who do not currently use AI at work, nearly half were unsure whether their workplace would adopt it by 2030.

Uncertainty around AI also exists at the organizational level, particularly within cybersecurity and digital risk policies. For some organizations, AI may be relatively new, and some, in an effort to reduce perceived threats, have decided to ban the use of such tools on corporate systems. In some cases, employees have found ways to circumvent these controls by using home computers to complete their work.

How to connect the dots? The “Trust in AI Poll” data gives an idea, with more than half (53%) saying they would trust AI to do parts of their work if it was properly trained. Training is important to develop an understanding of how AI can be used in the workplace – data shows this is not currently common practice. 55% respondents helped Agree that we must now train youth to work in an AI-driven world.

Sixty-two percent regularly listen to curated playlists, yet 30% don’t know this technology uses AI.

In addition to workplace awareness, the study also asked about everyday use of AI. The results highlight a disparity as many users lack knowledge about the presence of AI technology in their lives. For example, 57% of people use facial recognition for banking – but half (51%) don’t realize they’re interacting with an AI system.

This knowledge gap can be addressed by promoting education and understanding of AI’s capabilities, helping the general public to understand that they probably already interact with AI more regularly than they may realize. Are much more than that. This can help ensure that people are equipped to use AI and can make informed decisions about how they do so.

Sixty-one percent want international guidelines to enable the safe use of AI.

To further increase trust and awareness of AI technology, there is a growing demand for guidelines to ensure its safe and responsible use. International standards such as the upcoming AI governance standard (ISO 42001) may play a role here.

Governments and regulatory agencies are also tackling the issue. For example, President Biden recently issued the “Executive Order on the Safe, Secure, and Trustworthy Development and Use of Artificial Intelligence,” which outlines the U.S. government’s approach to “safely and responsibly regulating the development and use of AI.” were underlined.

Similarly, the EU’s Artificial Intelligence Act aims to provide a “legal framework that aims to significantly strengthen rules on the development and use of artificial intelligence.” Other countries are following suit, as shown by the recent AI Security Summit held in the UK

Looking ahead, we must have trust and cooperation.

The current “intelligence gap” and unstable confidence in AI’s capabilities may prevent individuals, organizations, and society from making full use of AI. To reduce unease, organizations may choose to provide guardrails or frameworks that control the use of AI, helping to build and increase trust.

The AI ​​revolution is here, but we’ve seen similar changes before during the dot-com boom and the rise of social media, when ensuring public trust wasn’t a priority from the start. Today, it is critical to give people the tools they need to move forward and unlock the full potential of AI throughout society.

While recognition and trust are current gaps, education and transparency are needed to optimize future AI use.

The Forbes Technology Council is an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Am I eligible?