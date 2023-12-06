How to Unlock Frozen Lake Chapter 5 in Legacy of the Moonspell Adventure in Vampire Survivors

To unlock the Frozen Lake in the Legacy of the Moonspell adventure in Vampire Survivors, you must defeat Megalo Sciuto in the Hidden Cave chapter. You are thrown into boss battles to progress your character through the story of this DLC, and we’ll explain how this is done.

How to defeat Megalo Sciuto in the Hidden Cave in the Legacy of the Moonspell Adventure in Vampire Survivors

Megalo Sciuto appears immediately at the beginning of your race, so you don’t need to search for him. Furthermore, you have no place to hide, and since the hidden cave is closed, you have no place to escape either. However, if you know the right tricks, this can be one of the easiest boss battles in the game. If you haven’t unlocked the Hidden Cave, check out our Hidden Cave unlock guide.

In the best case scenario this boss fight can be finished in 90 seconds, One thing is important for this strategy: don’t do this Choose Mad Groove as your Arcana; This is where I made a mistake the first time I played Fighting. Around the map, you will find about 5-7 NFTs (Nduja Frita Tanto) in different corners. You will also get Bone, Knight Sword and Summon Knight. You need to use these NFTs to defeat Megalo Sciuto. Since this fight takes place early in the game, other enemies won’t bother you as much. You have to go between these NFTs and use them one by one on Megalo Sciuto. Be very careful not to push Megalo Sciuto off the map, but if you do, expect him to spawn from another angle and be prepared to start burning him again.

Catastrophe ensues – the cave floor collapses and Seiuto, overcome by the slight discomfort, transforms into his Oni form! Trapped in this hidden chamber, you must tame the unleashing power of Megalo Sciuto to survive.

Once you finish this fight, feel free to leave the race as there is nothing left for you to do in this cave.

If you need help unlocking the next chapter, Tanuki Forest, check out our related guide.

Source: primagames.com