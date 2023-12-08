How to unblock YouTube from Australia

Australians can follow several easy steps to unblock YouTube and enjoy uninterrupted video streaming. For example, if YouTube is blocked due to your location, you can use a VPN or proxy server. You can also use the Tor browser, Google Translate, or try accessing the video through a web extension.

Here’s how to unblock YouTube in seven different ways:

1. With a VPN

A VPN works by encrypting your Internet connection and routing it through a remote server, making it appear as if you are accessing the Internet from a different location. This tool hides your IP address, protects your online identity and allows you to bypass any regional restrictions or filters and access YouTube from anywhere in the world. According to 2023 data from market research firm Privacy Australia, about 16% of Australians use the internet to access the internet.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to using a VPN to unblock YouTube:

Choose a reliable VPN service that works with YouTube. We’ve ranked our picks of the best VPN services based on factors like pricing, number of server locations, customer service, and whether it covers an unlimited number of devices. Some of the best VPNs include NordVPN, Private Internet Access, and Surfshark. Sign up for a VPN service and download the VPN app to your device Open the VPN app and connect to a server location where YouTube is not blocked Once connected, open your web browser and go to YouTube to access the blocked video.

However, using a VPN comes with some limitations. VPNs are not foolproof and can be vulnerable to malware and online attacks. Free VPN services may have limited bandwidth and slow speeds and may not provide the same security as paid VPN services.

In other words, free VPN services may also sell user data or run ads infected with malware, so to increase your data privacy, you may want to consider investing in a paid VPN.

Additionally, while this is not the case in Australia, some countries have strict laws against the use of VPNs, they are either banned or regulated, so if traveling abroad, research the country’s laws before using a VPN. It is important to do.

2. With a proxy server

A proxy server acts as an intermediary between you and the Internet. It allows you to change your IP address, bypass geo-restrictions, and access blocked content.

To use this resource, you need to find a proxy server that is located in the country where YouTube is available and enter the IP address and port number of the proxy server in the settings of your browser. The proxy server proceeds to route your traffic through a different IP address, allowing you to unblock your favorite YouTube content.

You will need to choose a good proxy service with fast speeds, good uptime, and unlimited bandwidth (so they don’t clog your connection). We recommend using proxies that are HTTPS-enabled, meaning they encrypt all their traffic so no one can see which sites you’re visiting or what data moves between them. And being sent back.

On the other hand, if you want to unblock a single YouTube video quickly then you can opt for a web proxy. Web proxy is a type of proxy server that can be accessed through a website. Web proxies communicate with websites on your behalf, by forwarding server requests to proxy servers. Some web proxies are dedicated specifically to YouTube, making the process easier for you.

However, there are several disadvantages of using a proxy server to unblock YouTube. Proxy sites are often unencrypted, meaning your information, including usernames, passwords and payment details, could be exposed and eventually fall into the wrong hands. It is recommended to use a VPN to be assured of better security and privacy.

3. Using Tor

If you prefer to unblock YouTube videos through a web browser, Tor Browser is a good option. Tor (The Onion Router) browser is a free and open-source web browser that allows you to anonymize your online activities and bypass geo-restrictions. To use Tor Browser, you need to download and install the software from the official website.

Tor’s main strength lies in its ability to offer a high level of anonymity, but this usually comes at the cost of slower browsing speeds than a VPN or proxy.

It is worth noting that the Tor browser has been linked to illegal activities due to its use to access the dark web, giving it a negative reputation. However, Tor is safe and legal and you should use it with caution.

4. With Google Translate

Google Translate is a free translation service that allows you to translate text and web pages from one language to another. Although this method seems a bit unnatural, you can actually use this tool to unblock YouTube content.

Here’s a step-by-step guide to use Google Translate to unblock YouTube:

Go to Google Translate page set output language to english Enter the inaccessible YouTube URL in the search bar (left area of ​​the page) Click and copy the link that pops up in the right output area.

However, this method may not work on all videos. The translation process may result in slow video loading times and reduced video quality.

5. With a browser extension

Browser extensions or add-ons allow you to add additional functionality to your browser. To unblock YouTube, you can find and install an add-on that allows you to do so. These extensions are available for popular web browsers like Chrome or Firefox.

When downloading extensions, do proper research so that you don’t get an add-on that is not reliable or safe and may also contain malware that can harm your device. In addition to security concerns, some extensions can slow down your browser and consume more resources, which can affect your browsing experience.

6. Modify its URL

This is a smart and quick way to unblock YouTube for students and employees. Network administrators often block websites by adding their URLs to a blocklist. This means that if YouTube’s main URL is on the blocklist, you can try to bypass it by typing it in your address bar instead. This can circumvent the firewall on your network and allow you to access the site.

Although this method can be effective in some cases, it is not foolproof. Network administrators can also block YouTube’s HTTPS URLs, rendering this method useless. This method also won’t work for censored or geo-blocked content in your region as it is more widespread.

7. Download YouTube Videos

This is a common hack, however, it is considered a violation and may result in legal action. So, while this may be a viable way to unblock YouTube content, we do not recommend downloading videos from the platform.

As common as this method is, downloading videos using third-party services is considered illegal by YouTube and violates its terms of service. Here’s what it says:

“The following restrictions apply to your use of the Service. You are not permitted to: Access, reproduce, download, distribute, transmit, broadcast, display, sell, license, alter, modify or otherwise use any portion of the Service or any Content except as otherwise expressly authorized by the Service; ; or (b) with the prior written permission of YouTube and, if applicable, the relevant rights holders…”

