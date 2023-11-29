“It took me 10 years to realize I wanted to run a company,” admits Sarah Fryer, CEO of Nextdoor, a San Francisco-based social networking app for local neighborhoods. “I didn’t come from a place where entrepreneurship was even a word I’d heard, so it wasn’t in my DNA.”

Yet – via a circuitous route where the Northern Ireland-born executive studied as an engineer, worked in South Africa at McKinsey & Company, traveled to the US for an MBA at Stanford and then spent 11 years at Goldman Sachs. Spent – Fryer finally realized where his vocation lay. A call from Internet entrepreneur and former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey led him to join his latest venture, mobile-payment platform Square, as chief financial officer – an experience that gave him a comprehensive education about building a brand. .

“When I joined, you could see how Square could become a big business, but we definitely had to prove it,” she recalls. “I stayed there for seven years, helped take the company public and we grew it from $1.8 billion to a $35 billion valuation. “I’ve really got the scaling bug.”

Sarah Fryer, CEO of Nextdoor

gabriella hasbun

When the opportunity arose to take over leadership at Nextdoor, she could see many parallels with her work at Square. “The business already had about 28 million verified neighbors on the app and was starting to go international,” she says. “But to expand further, we needed to do a few things – number one. , raising funds, and number two, growing the workforce to create a model that can sustain growth.” The first step Fryer took to get involved was to launch a global, company-wide listening exercise to give him insight into the nuances of business operations; He traveled to at least 10 different countries to hear from employees around the world.

Nextdoor had faced criticism in the years before Fryer’s tenure, with skeptics arguing that it essentially legalized curtain-twitching, turning its users into vigilantes. Fryer was determined to change this image, rebranding the business as a force for good in local communities and announcing a clear mission statement: “Our purpose is to create a kinder world where everyone “Somebody has a neighborhood they can count on.” She says she joined because of her conviction that there was “a company that could really change the complexion of a community; “That can bring back stronger social capital at the neighborhood level.”

When the pandemic hit in 2020, his point was immediately proven: Suddenly, the need for a local network became urgent, with neighbors calling each other for everything from basic needs — helping an emergency plumber, to the pharmacy. Helping collect vital medication – for less quantitative needs like finding solace in a time of unprecedented loneliness.

“We saw a tremendous surge in business during that time,” Fryer says, “and that growth has continued since the pandemic, allowing us to serve more than 80 million people — almost three times the size we were when I started.” Were from.” They have also made a dedicated effort to increase engagement on the platform, with more than half of users now coming back at least once a week.

Nextdoor’s latest innovation is the launch of a generative-AI ‘assistant’, designed to help people write posts in a more concrete way that will maximize the likelihood of a good response. “It’s really a continuation of our data strategy,” explains Fryer, who adds that as a former analyst she “never met any numbers.” [she] Didn’t like” In fact, it is the combination of his strict focus on statistics with the natural compassion of a leader who still believes in the power of face-to-face contact that has helped him grow in business.

“I often think that some of the hardest problems to solve in society are problems where computers and people need to come together,” she says. “I think having a foot in both camps – scientific and humanitarian – is the best way to succeed.” With Fryer, Nextdoor is on its way to proving that the future is indeed local.

Source: www.harpersbazaar.com