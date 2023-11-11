Image Source: Getty Images

Creating passive income is a popular financial goal. After all, who doesn’t love the idea of ​​having money deposited into their bank account without having to lift a finger? And even a modest amount can have a positive impact on a person’s lifestyle.

Dividend stocks are arguably one of the easiest ways to set up a secondary income stream. And while these come with some risk factors, the barriers to entry are exceptionally low compared to alternative methods. Today, it’s possible to build an income portfolio with as little as £5 per day, or £35 per week. This way.

start saving

Buying and selling shares is not free. Most brokerage platforms charge a small transaction fee, and even commission-free services have hidden fees that eat up an investor’s capital. So, it makes sense to let my money accumulate into a more meaningful lump sum.

In addition to reducing transaction fees, this approach offers some additional benefits:

Saving inside an interest bearing savings account that pays on a monthly basis helps me grow my capital a little. Establish a new habit of systematically setting money aside each week. I find time to think about which income stocks are worth investing in.

After two months, I’ll have about £280 to work with, which is more than enough to build a starting position at a dividend-paying company.

Invest in high quality companies

Income investing is one of hundreds of strategies being used in the stock market. And volatility can easily lead investors astray from their chosen path, leading to painful mistakes. When it comes to creating passive income, the focus should be on the longevity of a company and its earnings.

Don’t forget that dividends are funded from excess profits. So if a business can’t maintain its margins and sales, shareholder payouts may come quickly. With this in mind, it is important to analyze potential investments carefully.

A business with no clear competitive advantage or unique product/service will likely not struggle to protect or steal market share. And in the long run, this ultimately translates into declining profits, driving down both the dividend and the share price.

The balance sheet also needs some attention. If the debt load is too high, a thriving enterprise may struggle to stay afloat. Even after a decade of almost free money FTSE 100 Companies have become increasingly dependent on cheap debt financing. Now that interest rates are skyrocketing, the profitability of many major companies is coming under pressure.

How Much Can I Make?

Realistically, £35 per week is not a huge amount. But by taking advantage of the power of compounding, that may change in the long run. Typically, UK shares generate average returns of around 8% each year FTSE 100, And 4% of that comes from dividends.

Consistently investing £5 a day at this rate for 35 years would create a portfolio worth approximately £321,144. At a 4% dividend rate, this is passive income of £12,850. Of course, these returns are not guaranteed. Historical performance may not repeat itself, and profits may be higher or lower.

Still, an additional 13 grand per year in potential earnings isn’t something to scoff at, and could lead to a much more comfortable retirement. So I think it’s worth taking the risk.

