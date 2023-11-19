Image Source: Getty Images

Combining the power of pound-cost averaging with the tax relief benefits of a self-invested personal pension (SIPP) can significantly speed up the wealth-building process. This is especially true in the current market environment, where many top stocks are trading at a discount. And wisely putting £450 into winning investments every month could take a pension pot into millionaire territory. This way.

target of one crore

There are a lot of caveats that come with using SIPPs to invest. Most notably, once the money is deposited, it cannot be withdrawn until the age of 55 years. By 2028, this limit will increase to 57. And it could be much higher in future.

However, whatever money is invested provides a good portion of tax relief equal to the tax rate paid by the investor. So if an investor is on a basic tax rate of 20%, every £450 lump sum grows to £540, resulting in more capital to invest. Over the course of a year, this is a difference of between £5,400 and £6,480.

So how long will it take to turn these monthly contributions into a million pounds? Historically, the FTSE 100 has returned around 8% per year, including dividends. And if an investor replicates this through index funds, the journey to millionaire territory could end within 33 years.

Please note that tax treatment depends on each client’s individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future. The content of this article is provided for informational purposes only. It is neither intended nor does it constitute tax advice of any kind. Readers are responsible for performing their own due diligence and seeking professional advice before making any investment decisions.

shorten wait times

This is a great way to secure a more luxurious retirement. But waiting just over three decades is less than ideal. Even more so because investors may have to wait longer due to a poorly timed downturn or correction.

Fortunately, this timeline can be accelerated. The easiest way is to just invest more money. Even an extra £100 per month (£20 from tax relief) can shave two years off the waiting time. But the money invested should come only from additional earnings.

After all, investors who overspend financially can end up in a heap of trouble, especially when the money put into a SIPP cannot be retrieved until the minimum age requirement is met.

So instead, investors should try to increase annual returns through stock selection.

Generating market-beating returns

The biggest advantage of index investing is that it provides an almost hands-free investing journey with very little knowledge requirements. Stock picking is not as forgiving and requires more attention and dedication.

Like any house, a portfolio that is badly built and poorly maintained will likely collapse into rubble, destroying wealth rather than creating more. Learning how to pick stocks doesn’t happen overnight. And even if an investor becomes a master investor, even well-researched promising investments may fall short of expectations.

The past few years have been a perfect example of the external disruptions that are disrupting the operations of even the most prominent businesses today. Therefore diversification is paramount.

By spreading capital across several top stocks, the impact of one failure can be mitigated by the success of others. And since capital is being drip-fed every month, a portfolio automatically gains the benefit of pound-cost averaging. If a portfolio’s position suddenly deteriorates due to short-term challenges, investors will have more capital to buy more shares at a discount.

read more

