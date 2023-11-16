How to Successfully Launch a Startup with a Turnkey Product or Service – Your Step-by-Step Guide

The opinions expressed by entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Starting a business with a turnkey product can be a wise decision in some situations, but it depends on a variety of factors – including your goals, resources, market conditions, and the nature of the turnkey product. This can be an effective way to get your business off the ground quickly. Turnkey products are generally pre-built solutions that require minimal customization and can be used easily.

Using a turnkey product can streamline the process of starting a business, but it is necessary to carefully assess the pros and cons. Successful businesses have been built using turnkey products, but they require thoughtful planning and strategy to succeed in a competitive market.

I launched my startup using a turnkey product, which is a product I created and designed out of need. As one can imagine, starting a business using a new product in the beauty market has been exciting as well as challenging. Some of those challenges have inspired me as to what direction I’d like to take in terms of building my brand in the near future, while others have led to friendships. So, please do not ignore those challenges, move forward from them.

The first patent attorney I hired did not believe that my product was marketable – although he did not say so verbally, his actions implied so. I dealt with this lawyer a lot before and after requesting a full refund. Had I not had that unfortunate experience with them, I would not have met the patent attorney who filed my application, nor would I have met the designer who worked on my rendering.

I practice gratitude in my daily life, even in situations where most people find gratitude hard to achieve. After introducing the lawyer and the designer and advising them that we would all be working together on this project, he told me that they had previously worked together on a few other projects (Small World). I have since become friends with them and have learned a lot from both of them.

If you have prior experience in business management or an industry related to your turnkey product, you may feel more confident. Lack of experience can increase feelings of uncertainty. But don’t let those feelings cause you to delay your launch. At the beginning of my journey, I had a combination of emotions that probably would have made me stop everything I was doing if it weren’t for my passion for this product and where I wanted my brand to be ten years from now. Had imagined.

Phil Knight co-founded Blue Ribbon Sports (now known as Nike) by importing finished Japanese sneakers to the United States. This turnkey approach helped them establish the foundation of one of the most iconic sportswear brands in the world.

Ray Kroc is famous for transforming a small hamburger restaurant owned by the McDonald brothers into the global fast-food giant McDonald’s. Kroc used his turnkey system for making burgers and franchised the concept using a turnkey approach to expand the business.

These are just a few examples of how founders used their turnkey ideas to build their brands.

Here are some useful steps for launching a startup using a turnkey product or service:

Idea generation and market research

Identify a specific problem or need in the market that your turnkey product can address.

Conduct in-depth market research to validate the demand for your solution and understand your target audience. Before investing any money in developing my idea, I created a series of surveys to find out if anyone would be willing to buy my product, and if so, who? I did a survey on Monkey, an in-person survey at a public library, and one on Facebook. Based on the responses I received, I moved forward with development and decided to launch.

Selecting a turnkey product

Find a turnkey product that fits your startup idea and the needs of your target market. This could be software, hardware or other types of solutions.

Evaluate different turnkey products based on factors such as features, pricing, scalability, and customer support.

Customization (if necessary)

Depending on the turnkey product, you may need to customize it to suit your specific business needs or branding.

Work with the product provider or developer to make any necessary adjustments. As I mentioned earlier, I hired a designer to help me refine my design and bring it to life.

Legal and Financial Considerations

It is important to register your startup as a legal entity (for example, LLC, corporation).

Secure any necessary licenses or permits for your business.

Set up a business bank account, and manage your finances effectively. One of the first two things I did after filing my patent application was to register my startup as a legal entity and open a business checking account.

Business Plan and Strategy

Developing a business plan gave me a lot of clarity, including my startup’s goals, target market, pricing strategy, and marketing approach.

Branding and Marketing

Creating a strong brand identity for your startup, including a logo, website, and marketing materials, is essential.

Develop a marketing strategy that includes digital marketing, content marketing, social media, and other channels to reach your target audience.

sales and distribution

Determine how you will sell and distribute your turnkey product. This may include online sales, partnerships, or direct sales efforts.

Establish relationships with distributors or retailers if necessary.

Customer Support and Service

Testing and Quality Assurance

Fully test your turnkey product to identify and fix any bugs or problems. I have been working on every aspect of my startup since the beginning, including quality control, which I did a few rounds of before moving forward with production.

Make sure it performs as expected and meets the needs of your target audience.

launch

Plan a launch event or campaign to introduce your turnkey product to the market. This is a step that I regrettably missed, but it is very important.

Monitor its performance closely in the early stages, and collect users’ feedback for improvements. Since launching, I have received good feedback from some customers. I heard them loud and clear, and I plan to implement some of their suggestions.

Launching a startup with a turnkey product can save time and resources, but it still requires careful planning and implementation. Success will depend on your ability to identify a market need, choose the right turnkey product, and effectively market and support your offering to your target audience.

