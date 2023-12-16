Coach Kelly

The festive season is a time for joy, celebration, and, of course, delicious food. Unfortunately, it can also be a time for unhealthy habits and weight gain. With so many tempting treats around, it can be difficult to resist indulging.

However, with a few simple strategies and mindset shifts, you can enjoy the holidays without compromising your health and fitness goals.

Before we begin, let’s address some key questions:

1. What are your specific health and fitness goals?

Are you trying to maintain your current weight, lose weight, or simply improve your overall health?

Having a clear goal in mind will help you stay motivated and make healthy choices throughout the festive season.

2. What are your biggest challenges during the holidays?

Do you tend to overeat at parties?

Do you find it difficult to resist tempting treats?

Identifying your challenges allows you to develop specific strategies to overcome them.

3. What are your support systems?

Do you have friends or family members who can help you stay accountable?

Having a support system can make a big difference in your success.

Now, let’s dive into some practical tips for staying healthy during the festive season:

Mindful Eating:

Pay attention to your hunger cues.

Eat when you are hungry and stop when you are full, not stuffed.

Slow down and savour your food.

Eating slowly helps you feel more satisfied and can prevent overeating.

Choose smaller portions.

Use smaller plates and bowls to help control your portion sizes.

Be mindful of hidden calories.

Pay attention to the ingredients in holiday dishes, and be aware of added sugars and unhealthy fats.

Focus on nutrient-rich foods.

Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein.

Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive alcohol consumption. These are often high in calories and low in nutrients, and can contribute to weight gain.

Staying Active:

Make time for exercise or going to the gym, even if it’s just for a short walk or bike ride. Exercise helps to burn calories, improve mood, and reduce stress.

Find activities that you enjoy. Enabling you to stay active, such as dancing, swimming, or playing sports.

Get involved in family-friendly activities. Go for a hike, play games in the backyard, or build a snowman together.

Make physical activity a part of your holiday traditions. Take a family walk after dinner or go carolling in the neighbourhood.

Other Tips:

Plan your meals and snacks in advance. This will help you avoid unhealthy choices when you are hungry.

Bring healthy snacks to parties and gatherings. This will give you something to eat when you are tempted by unhealthy options.

Don’t be afraid to say no. It’s okay to decline an extra helping or a sugary treat.

Focus on enjoying the company of loved ones and the spirit of the season. Don’t let food and weight concerns overshadow the joy of the holidays.

Get enough sleep. When you are well-rested, you are better able to make healthy choices.

Manage stress. Stress can lead to unhealthy eating habits. Find healthy ways to manage stress, such as yoga, meditation, or spending time in nature.

Set realistic expectations. It’s okay to indulge a little during the holidays. Don’t try to be perfect.

Most importantly, be kind to yourself. Everyone makes mistakes. Don’t beat yourself up if you overindulge. Just get back on track the next day.

Remember, the holidays are a time to celebrate and enjoy yourself. By following these tips, you can stay healthy and avoid weight gain during the festive season.

With a little planning and effort, you can have a happy and healthy holiday season.

