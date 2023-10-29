Image Source: Getty Images

The idea of ​​buying shares for the first time may seem daunting to some people. But it could also mean that they miss out on some of the opportunities offered in the stock market. If I want to start investing for the first time and I have a limited budget of £500, I can do it like this.

Why bother after all?

Before going into details, a question that might be worth considering is: why bother?

After all, many people think that the stock market is for investors who have large sums of money to invest, many of them professionals.

But we all have to start somewhere.

I think it’s wiser to start investing with a fairly modest amount rather than waiting to save a really big amount. Like riding a bike or driving a car, figuring out how to invest can involve a steep learning curve.

So I would happily start investing on a limited scale, which would limit the financial impact of beginners’ mistakes.

Buying funds or individual shares

£500 would be enough to buy me shares in a few different companies outright.

Or I can invest in funds. They are basically pooled investment vehicles that sell their shares to investors. Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust And F&C Investment Trust There are examples.

I can also spend some of the £500 on shares in individual companies and the rest on funds.

Both funds and shares can have advantages and disadvantages.

A fund should give me more diversification than if I could just buy a few individual shares. But often a fund charges management fees which can impact my returns.

Investing directly in stocks can give me the opportunity to follow some of my best investment ideas. But diversification is an important risk-management tool and it is hard to diversify effectively by spending £500 on individual shares.

balancing risk and reward

Risk management is an important concept.

When people start investing, they sometimes overestimate how much they can do. But just as sitting in the pub and criticizing a cricket team’s performance on television may be easier than standing at the crease at Lord’s, choosing the right stock to buy may be more difficult than it seems.

Famous investor Warren Buffett says that the first rule of investing is not to lose money and the second rule is to never forget the first.

When it comes to balancing risk and reward, I understand Buffett’s quote to mean that a smart investor always needs to remember the risks of investing, rather than focusing on the potential rewards.

Preparing to buy shares

If I wanted to start investing for the first time with £500, I’d put that money into a share-dealing account or a Stocks and Shares ISA.

Then I would learn more about how the stock market works, including concepts like valuation. Valuation matters because even a good business can be a terrible investment if I overpay for its shares.

I will then start making a list of stocks I am interested in purchasing. I’ll focus on companies I understand, that I think have excellent business prospects and attractive share prices.

